Hockey India League returns with Women's HIL: All you need to know about Season 2

Open Extended Reactions

The revamped Hockey India League is back for its second season.

It starts with the women's league in Ranchi from December 28 to January 10, while the men's league will begin on January 3 and will run till 26th.

Like last time, four teams are in contention for the title in the women's league - SG Pipers, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Bengal Tigers and Ranchi Royals. There is a new team in Ranchi Royals, who replace defending champions Odisha Warriors. They won the inaugural WHIL but withdrew from the tournament this season.

Here's all you need to know about the Women's Hockey India League 2025-26:

Teams and format

Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, and Shrachi Bengal Tigers will play each other twice in the league phase and the top two will make it to the final on January 10.

All the matches will take place at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium.

Ranchi Royals

The Royals have retained most of the core group from the Odisha Warriors. Players like Neha Goyal, Rutuja Pisal, and Ishika Chaudhary played a crucial role in last season's title win and will hope they can deliver once again for their new side.

The team will depend on Indian forwards Pisal and Sangita Kumari for the goals while the experienced Agustina Albertario of Argentina, who's a two-time Olympic medallist, can also contribute with vital strikes.

Squad: Bichu Devi Kharibam, Madhuri Kindo, Ishika Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Lalthantluangi, Maria Sofia Darnay Elias (Argentina), Lucina von der Heyde (Argentina), Sabine Plönissen (Netherlands), Neha Goyal, Nandni, Maria Paula Ortiz (Argentina), Agostina Alonso (Argentina), Albela Rani Toppo, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Deepika Soreng, Beauty Dung Dung, Sangita Kumari, Sakshi Rana, Agustina Albertario (Argentina), Hannah Cotter (New Zealand).

JSW Soorma Hockey Club

Last season's runners up, Soorma, made a big impact thanks to their attacking strength, especially through foreigners Charlotte Englebert, Charlotte Stapenhorst and Maria Verschoor. However, they will be missing all three players this time, which is a big setback.

Soorma have the experience of Savita in the goalkeeping department and the likes of Salima Tete and Maria Jose Granatto, who was picked in the auction for big money, have plenty of international experience.

Squad: Savita, Nidhi, Jyoti, Jyoti Chhatri, Penny Squibb (Australia), Shihori Oikawa (Japan), Salima Tete, Ajmina Kujur, Hina Bano, Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Baljeet Kaur, Binima Dhan, Sarah Robertson (Great Britain), Jimena Maria Cedres (Argentina), Vilar Del Valle Dupuy (Uruguay), Sonam, Mumtaz Khan, Olivia Shannon (New Zealand), Maria Jose Granatto (Argentina).

HIL

Shrachi Bengal Tigers

The team spent big in the mini auction, acquiring the likes of Agustina Gorzelany for Rs 42 lakh, Valentina Raposo for Rs 30 lakh and Monika for Rs 15 lakh. Gorzelany was the costliest buy in the mini auction and Monika was the most expensive Indian player.

Gorzelany and Valentina Raposo, both from Argentina, will provide solidity at the back and the former is also expected to contribute heavily with her penalty corners. Monika, who was not picked in last season's auction, will be a mainstay in the midfield while the experienced Lalremsiami and Vandana Katariya will lead the attack.

Squad: Jennifer Rizzo (USA), Aditi Maheshwari, Agustina Gorzelany (Argentina), Valentina Raposo (Argentina), Gurjit Kaur, Puja Sahoo, Mahima Choudhary, Monika, Manisha Chauhan, Noor de Baat (Netherlands), Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Emma Findlay (New Zealand), Purnima Yadav, Sukhveer Kaur, Anjali Gautam, Victoria Manuele (Argentina), Sosha Benninga (Netherlands), Lalrinpuii, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya.

SG Pipers

Udita, last season's most expensive buy at Rs 32 lakh for Shrachi, will feature for SG Pipers this time around after coming in for Rs 10 lakh. No doubt she'll be a crucial player for the team along with midfielders Kaitlin Nobbs of Australia and Argentina's Juana Castellaro.

In the attack, SG Pipers will bank on India's Navneet Kaur and Deepika along with Uruguay's Maria Teresa Vianaache.

Squad: Cristina Cosentino (Argentina), Bansari Solanki, Udita, Jyoti Singh, Lola Riera (Spain), Costa Biondi Valentina Isabel (Argentina), Manisha, Suman Devi Thoudam, Shilpi Dabas, Sunelita Toppo, Kaitlin Nobbs (Australia), Juana Castellaro (Argentina), Ishika, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Preeti Dubey, Maria Teresa Vianaache (Uruguay), Priscilla Jardel Mateos (Argentina).

Broadcast details

All the matches will be LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 and DD Sports. The matches will also be streamed on Waves and the Hockey India League YouTube channel.