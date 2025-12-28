Hockey India League (Women) 2025-26: News, Schedule, Scores, Results, Points table

Open Extended Reactions

Stay updated with the latest scores, results, schedule, points table and other news from the Hockey India League (Women). Featuring four teams in the women's league, the 2025-26 HIL season begins from December 28 in Ranchi at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. All the matches will be played here.

All four teams will play each other twice and the top two will make it to the final, which will take place on January 10.

Points Table

Team M Pt W SW D L SL GF GA GD Shrachi Bengal Tigers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SG Pipers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 JSW Soorma Hockey Club 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ranchi Royals 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Schedule

December 28, Sunday

Ranchi Royals vs SG Pipers at 7:30 PM.

December 29, Monday

JSW Soorma Hockey Club vs Shrachi Bengal Tigers at 7:30 PM.

December 30, Tuesday

Ranchi Royals vs Shrachi Bengal Tigers at 7:30 PM.

December 31, Wednesday

SG Pipers vs JSW Soorma Hockey Club at 7:30 PM.

January 1, Thursday

SG Pipers vs Shrachi Bengal Tigers at 7:30 PM.

January 2, Friday

Ranchi Royals vs JSW Soorma Hockey Club at 7:30 PM.

January 3, Saturday

JSW Soorma Hockey Club vs SG Pipers at 5 PM.

January 4, Sunday

Shrachi Bengal Tigers vs Ranchi Royals at 3 PM.

January 5, Monday

JSW Soorma Hockey Club vs Ranchi Royals at 5 PM.

January 6, Tuesday

SG Pipers vs Shrachi Bengal Tigets at 5 PM.

January 7, Wednesday

Shrachi Bengal Tigers vs JSW Soorma Hockey Club at 3 PM.

January 8, Thursday

SG Pipers vs Ranchi Royals at 5 PM.

January 10, Saturday

Final.

