Hockey India League (Women) 2025-26: News, Schedule, Scores, Results, Points table

          Stay updated with the latest scores, results, schedule, points table and other news from the Hockey India League (Women). Featuring four teams in the women's league, the 2025-26 HIL season begins from December 28 in Ranchi at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium. All the matches will be played here.

          All four teams will play each other twice and the top two will make it to the final, which will take place on January 10.

          December 28, Sunday

          Ranchi Royals vs SG Pipers at 7:30 PM.

          December 29, Monday

          JSW Soorma Hockey Club vs Shrachi Bengal Tigers at 7:30 PM.

          December 30, Tuesday

          Ranchi Royals vs Shrachi Bengal Tigers at 7:30 PM.

          December 31, Wednesday

          SG Pipers vs JSW Soorma Hockey Club at 7:30 PM.

          January 1, Thursday

          SG Pipers vs Shrachi Bengal Tigers at 7:30 PM.

          January 2, Friday

          Ranchi Royals vs JSW Soorma Hockey Club at 7:30 PM.

          January 3, Saturday

          JSW Soorma Hockey Club vs SG Pipers at 5 PM.

          January 4, Sunday

          Shrachi Bengal Tigers vs Ranchi Royals at 3 PM.

          January 5, Monday

          JSW Soorma Hockey Club vs Ranchi Royals at 5 PM.

          January 6, Tuesday

          SG Pipers vs Shrachi Bengal Tigets at 5 PM.

          January 7, Wednesday

          Shrachi Bengal Tigers vs JSW Soorma Hockey Club at 3 PM.

          January 8, Thursday

          SG Pipers vs Ranchi Royals at 5 PM.

          January 10, Saturday

          Final.

          Hockey India League returns with Women's HIL: All you need to know about Season 2

          Relegated India (W) face up to stark reality of FIH Pro League failure

          With WHIL win, Schopman's Odisha Warriors earn her Indian redemption

          Hockey India League revival: why is FIH involved, is it good for Indian hockey?

          Odisha Warriors beat Soorma HC 2-1, crowned women's HIL champions