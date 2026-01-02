Hockey India League 2026: All you need to know about men's HIL

Open Extended Reactions

While the second season Women's Hockey India League is in full swing, the men's edition is all set to start from January 3 at Chennai's Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium. Here's all you need to know about HIL 2026.

Like last season, the men's HIL will see eight teams fighting for the title. Team Gonasika and UP Rudras, who featured in the league last time, have dropped out. A new team in Ranchi Royals have replaced Team Gonasika while UP Rudras have been taken over by Hockey India's HIL Governing Council.

All matches will take place across three cities. Chennai will host the first leg from January 3 to 9. Ranchi will take the next set of matches from January 11 to 16. The remaining league games and the playoffs, including the final on January 26 will take place in Bhubaneswar.

Format

All teams will play each other once and the top four will head to the playoffs, which includes three matches. The top two will meet in Qualifier 1 and the winner will make it to the final. The third and fourth placed teams will fight it out in Eliminator and the winner will play the loser of Qualifier 1 for a place in the final.

The last day of the tournament will have a third and fourth place match followed by the final.

Teams

Shrachi Bengal Tigers

The defending champions are coming into the season with most of their core intact. There's no Rupinder Pal Singh, last season's captain, and the team will now be led by dragflick specialist Jugraj Singh.

Key player: Jugraj was last season's highest scorer and scored a hat trick in the final against Hyderabad Toofans. His goals from penalty corners will be a big factor in the team's fortunes this season.

Hyderabad Toofans

Last season's finalists played some brilliant attacking hockey under Pasha Gademan. Youngsters like Amandeep Lakra, Arshdeep Singh, Rajinder Singh, and Bikramjit Singh have all made big strides with the team as well.

Key player: England's Zachary Wallace will be a dynamic presence in the midfield. His goal-creation and finishing will be key.

JSW Soorma Hockey Club

Soorma Hockey Club have appointed a new coach in Philippe Goldberg from Belgium while Indian hockey legend Sardar Singh will be present as a mentor.

Key player: The one and only Harmanpreet Singh. The India captain will play his second season with the team and this time he will hope to deliver the title.

(L-R) Rupinder Pal Singh, Amit Rohidas, Sumit and Harmanpreet Singh pose with the HIL Trophy. Hockey India League

Tamil Nadu Dragons

The Dragons, who made it to the semifinals last time, will miss their dragflick specialist Jip Janssen but they do have the likes of Blake Govers and Nathan Ephraums who can contribute with the goals.

Key player: The young goalkeeper Princedeep Singh was outstanding last time around and continues to make progress with the Indian junior national team. His heroics were recently seen at the Junior World Cup where India finished third.

Ranchi Royals

The newest team in the league will be led by veteran Manpreet Singh while India internationals like Mandeep Singh and Araijeet Singh Hundal will add goal-scoring threat.

Key player: Talking about goals, nobody does it better than Belgium's Tom Boon who is also FIH Player of the Year for 2025.

SG Pipers

The team had a tough outing last season, finishing bottom of the table under former India head coach Graham Reid. They will look to make big improvements this time under new coach Tim Oudenaller.

Key player(s): Indian national team player Jarmanpreet Singh will lead the side. He's a solid defender while his attacking play on the flanks can make a big difference. There's also Argentina's Tomás Domene who's a proven goal-scorer.

Kalinga Lancers

The Lancers scored most the number of goals in the league phase, but leaky defence meant they couldn't finish in the top four. They will aim to change it this season.

Key player: They will be missing their talisman in Thierry Brinkman, but they do have the threat of Alexander Hendrickx, one of the best dragflickers in the world of hockey.

HIL GC

No UP Rudras this time and in their place is Hockey India's very own team. The team will be led by Indian midfielder Hardik Singh.

Key player(s): There's Hardik of course and his partnership in the midfield with youngster Manmeet Singh, who impressed immensely at the Junior World Cup, will be the one to watch out for.

Broadcast details

All the matches will be Live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, and DD Sports. The matches will also be streamed on Waves and the Hockey India League YouTube channel.