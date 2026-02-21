India vs Spain LIVE in FIH Men's Pro League: Scores, updates, commentary, news

Open Extended Reactions

After a disastrous outing in the Rourkela leg of the 2025-26 FIH Men's Pro League, where India lost all four games (scoring five and conceding 19), Craig Fulton's side head to Hobart, Australia looking to bounce back.

India face Spain (Feb 21, 12 pm IST), Australia (Feb 22, 12 pm IST), Spain (Feb 24, 2 pm IST) and Australia (Feb 25, 2 pm IST) over a series of four games at the Tasmania Hockey Centre.

The big news remains that India captain Harmanpreet Singh has been left out of the squad for personal reasons, with Hardik Singh taking over in his stead.

India's metronome in midfield is looking forward to the responsibility, saying "It is a tremendous honour to lead the national team in a prestigious tournament like the Pro League. While we will certainly miss Harmanpreet's presence on the pitch, his absence provides a valuable opportunity for the rest of the group to step up and take charge. As a team, we have reviewed our recent matches, learned our lessons, and are entering Hobart with a highly positive and aggressive mindset."

Craig Fulton gave international debuts to three players in Rourkela, two of which - Amandeep Lakra and Manmeet Singh - retain their spots in Australia. In addition, Fulton's recalled two players - Maninder Singh and Angad Bir Singh - to make up a mixed squad of experience and youth.

Fulton remained positive after the Rourkela losses, saying ""After a disappointing four matches in Rourkela - where the results didn't go our way - we've learned some good lessons and made some notable improvements. We capped three players in the process, and it was quite exciting to see that side of the squad develop. Going into the Hobart leg, we're aiming for improved performances and looking to finalise our squad for the World Cup and the Asian Games."

Hardik shared the positivity, adding, "I am incredibly excited about the new faces joining us for this tour. Youngsters bring very fresh, fearless energy to our attacking lineup. They have worked exceptionally hard to earn their spots, and playing against top-tier teams like Australia and Spain is the perfect platform for them to express themselves. The entire group is motivated to support them, execute our plans, and play the brand of hockey India is known for."

India vs Spain have been closely-fought contests in the recent past, with both sides boasting of four wins in regulation time in their last 10 games, with India winning the two draws via shootouts.

