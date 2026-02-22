India vs Australia LIVE in FIH Pro League: Scores, updates, commentary, news

Open Extended Reactions

India's disastrous 2025-26 FIH Pro League campaign went from bad to worse as Craig Fulton's side lost their fifth game in a row, losing 0-2 to Spain yesterday.

Even at the best of times, Australia are extremely tough opponents for India, but they might be the last team Fulton's out-of-form side would want to face. At home, no less.

India can boast of only two wins in their last ten games against Australia, who have six wins themselves. Games between the pair are usually high-scoring encounters, though India might be on the wrong side of a thrashing at the Tasmania Hockey Centre.

India suffered a 0-8 reverse (their worst loss in sixteen years) only a fortnight ago in Rourkela, and that record could be under threat as Fulton struggles to piece together a functional defence.

India have badly missed leadership in their backline, with the absences of Manpreet Singh (rested) and captain Harmanpreet Singh (personal reasons) keenly felt.

The basics went missing against Spain, with plenty of failed traps and misplaced passes on show. Against Australia's high press, a much superior version than that of Spain, India's defence could buckle under the pressure.

The lone positive for Fulton was the performance of goalkeepers Suraj Karkera and Mohith HS, who will both need to be at their best against Blake Govers and co. - especially when it comes to defending penalty corners - where India have badly missed Manpreet's skills as a first-rusher.

Yet, Fulton has proven in the past that he can pull off important results even with his team in poor form, and if India are to salvage something from their Pro League campaign, this would be the best time to do it.

You can follow minute-by-minute updates from the match in our live blog below: