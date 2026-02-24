India vs Spain LIVE in FIH Men's Pro League: scores, updates, commentary, news

Open Extended Reactions

After a better performance against Australia, the Indian men's hockey team will look to improve further and clinch their first win of their FIH Pro League season against Spain in Hobart on Tuesday.

India met Spain on Saturday and lost the game 2-0, however they came back well in the next match against Australia and secured a 2-2 draw while losing the bonus point in the penalty shootout.

Against Australia, the match was tied at 2-2 after full time with Amit Rohidas (15') and Jugraj Singh (43') putting India in front before a brace from Joel Rintala (47', 56') helped Australia get back on level terms.

India's two goals came from penalty corner chances and they were also solid at the back in the three quarters. In the final quarter, Australia's wave of attacks finally resulted in goals with Rintala scoring his both goals from penalty corner chances.

It was an intense shootout with both teams converting their first four penalties. For India, Aditya Arjun Lalage was denied by Jed Snowden in the final penalty, giving Australia a hard-fought win in this enthralling encounter.

India are currently second from bottom, above Pakistan who lost all their eight matches they played so far. India have just one point so far but they can go above Spain if they beat them on Tuesday. Spain's only win in seven matches came against India last Saturday.

Meanwhile, hosts Australia are second behind Belgium in the league with just two-point difference. They would want to end their home leg by taking the top spot when they face India on Wednesday.

India vs Spain will start at 2 PM IST.

You can follow the match on our live blog below: