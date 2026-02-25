India vs Australia LIVE in FIH Men's Pro League: Scores, updates, commentary, news

Open Extended Reactions

Despite ending their five-match losing streak with a couple of creditable draws against Australia and Spain, India have been on the wrong end of consecutive shootouts. It has meant that Craig Fulton's side only have two points from seven FIH Pro League games in the 2025-26 season, with only Pakistan boasting of a worse record.

In contrast, Australia have 20 points from their seven games this season, and can leapfrog Belgium into top spot of the Pro League standings by defeating India today.

Despite the 18-point gap between the two teams, India could well have walked away with the victory over Australia a few days ago, as they led 2-0 going into the final quarter courtesy goals from Amit Rohidas and Jugraj Singh. However, Australia went up a gear in the final 15 minutes, and a brace from Joel Rintala saw them earn a 2-2 draw. India went on to lose the ensuing shootout, but nonetheless it was a creditable performance after a run of five defeats.

Fulton's side looked all set for another win in their next game against Spain, leading 1-0 going into the final two minutes before Bruno Font found a 59th-minute equaliser. Abhishek and Hardik Singh missed in the shootout as India once again missed out on the bonus point.

Despite the results, the last two games are a far cry away from India's abject performances against Belgium and Argentina in the Rourkela leg earlier this month. Fulton has made defensive improvements, but with India losing steam and conceding late equalisers in both their previous games, questions have to be raised about fitness levels of the Indian squad.

The absences of Manpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh haven't been felt as much in the previous two games at the Tasmania Hockey Centre, with India far more compact and doing the basics right. Goalkeepers Suraj Karkera and Mohith HS have also raised their levels, especially in penalty corners.

Should India retain their performance levels for all four quarters, there is a very real possibility of a first victory of the Pro League season coming against their most-feared opponents.

