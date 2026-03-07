India at women's hockey World Cup Qualifiers: All you need to know

Open Extended Reactions

The Indian women's hockey team is ready for a fresh start under a new yet familiar coach as they gear up for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Hyderabad, Telangana from March 8 to 14.

It will be Sjoerd Marijne's first assignment back as head coach, as the Dutchman returns for the second time since he left the role after the team's Tokyo Olympics campaign in 2021. Along with hosts India, England, Scotland, Korea, Italy, Uruguay, Wales, and Austria will be competing for three qualification spots at the FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium and Netherlands, set to be held in August.

Here's all you need to know about the Indian team and the tournament:

Format

The teams are divided into two pools, with England, Korea, Italy, and Austria in Pool A, while India, Scotland, Uruguay, and Wales in Pool B.

The top two teams from each pool will make it to the semifinals, which are scheduled for March 13. The third-place match and the final are to be played on March 14.

This is the second qualification tournament for the World Cup, with the first one currently ongoing in Santiago, Chile (Mar 2 - 8). A total of seven teams will make it to the World Cup from the two events. The top three teams from each tournament will qualify while the highest world ranked team that finishes in fourth place in each event will also make it.

India's matches:

March 8: India vs Uruguay at 7:30 pm.

March 9: India vs Scotland at 7:30 pm.

March 11: India vs Wales at 7:30 pm.

India's squad

Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary.

Midfielders: Neha, Salima Tete (captain), Sunelita Toppo, Sakshi Rana, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Deepika Soreng.

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Ishika, Lalremsiami, Beauty Dungdung, Baljeet Kaur, Annu.

Talking points

Will Marijne pass his first test of second stint?

After India's disappointing run under Harendra Singh, Hockey India went back and appointed the man who took the team to a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics. Marijne would've hoped for a low-stakes tournament in his very first assignment, but India's standards have dropped and failure to win the Asia Cup meant the team has to make it to the World Cup via the qualifiers.

Hockey India

In terms of rankings and quality, England, world no. 7, and India, world no. 9, start favourites to qualify for the final. If you make it to the final, you book slots for the World Cup. The rest of the teams are ranks 15 and below. Even if rankings can't be taken on face value, there's no doubt that there's a huge gap in quality between these two teams and others. India have a decent mix of youngsters and experienced players in the squad, and ideally it should show in the results too.

However, it would help Marijne to look at misstep of the Paris Olympics Qualifiers where India lost to China and Japan and missed their ticket to the big event. The challenge for him is that he's been here only for a few months. He has to ensure his team has adapted to his style on the field and get the results in a high stakes tournament. This team is certainly capable, but they can't take it for granted.

No Savita in the squad, will it be an issue?

Goalkeeper Savita Punia, a legend in Indian women's hockey, has opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons. She's among the best goalkeepers in the world and played a big role in the team's high moments in the past decade. In her place, Bansari Solanki has been included and there's Bichu Devi Kharibam who has been India's no. 2 behind Savita for some time.

Solanki was highly impressive at this year's Hockey India League, where her shootout heroics helped SG Pipers win the title. The 24-year-old has played for her country only three times, but she would take a lot of confidence from her HIL performance. It's a big ask to replicate the levels of Savita and both Solanki and Bichu have to step up and deliver.

Youngsters given chance to prove their mettle

Marijne has shown faith in naming several youngsters in the squad. Apart from Solanki, the likes of Sakshi Rana, Annu, Ishika, Deepika Soreng don't have much experience at the international level but impressed Marijne in the camp. Forwards Annu and Ishika have been part of the junior teams over the last few years and were knocking on the door for the senior team. Marijne will hope that in the absence of Sangita Kumari and Deepika, both these players can contribute with the goals. Deepika, who's also India's penalty corner expert is not in the squad for fitness reasons but will be with the team in Hyderabad.

FILE: Lalremsiami and Salima Tete. Hockey India

It's in defence where Marijne picked players who have a lot of experience. Nikki Pradhan has made a comeback into the squad as well as Sushila Chanu who's making her return after a long injury layoff.

Marijne will also depend on the experience of captain Salima Tete and forward Navneet Kaur. Both in terms of chance creations and scoring, Salima and Navneet have to live up to their standards and ensure India go through to the World Cup without much hassle.