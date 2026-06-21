India vs Netherlands LIVE in FIH Men's Pro League: Scores, updates, commentary, news

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The Indian men's hockey team will look to get back to winning ways when they face the Netherlands in their FIH Pro League match in Rotterdam on Sunday.

India had already played three matches in their European leg of the league, losing the first game to the Dutch 2-3. They came back to win the next one against Germany 3-1 but lost their previous game 1-2.

This will be India's last match in Rotterdam before they fly to London to face hosts England and Pakistan in four games.

Craig Fulton's side should've really picked up the win against Germany as they were leading till the 56th minute after Jugraj Singh, who was playing his 100th international game, converted his penalty corner chance in the 38th minute.

Germany upped the ante in the final quarter with their relentless attacks and in the 56th minute, Justus Weigand converted from penalty corner to level the scores.

With seven seconds to go for full time, Germany won another penalty corner and this time it was Jakob Brilla who scored to clinch the victory.

Fulton was clearly disappointed with the way India conceded the last two goals. India's defence were holding up good till the final quarter but lost their concentration in the last five minutes which proved to be costly.

After 11 games in the Pro League, India are second from the bottom with just seven points after seven outright defeats. Pakistan are bottom of the table after losing all their 12 games so far.

Belgium lead the table with 31 points, 10 wins in 11 games while India's opponent on Sunday the Netherlands are fourth with 22 points from 11 matches

India vs. Netherlands will start at 5:30 p.m. IST.

You can follow the match on our live blog below: