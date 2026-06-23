India vs Pakistan LIVE in FIH Men's Pro League: Scores, updates, commentary, news

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The stage is all set for India vs. Pakistan in the FIH Pro League at London's Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Tuesday.

The Indian men's hockey team is coming into the fixture after a superb 3-2 win against the Netherlands in Rotterdam. They played four games in the Netherlands leg, having won two games against the Dutch and Germany while losing the other two.

So far, India have 12 matches in the league and are second from bottom with 10 points with two wins, seven losses and three draws. They play Pakistan twice in London and two more games against hosts England to conclude their Pro League campaign for this season.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have lost all their 12 matches they played this season. Before coming to the London leg, they played four matches against Spain and hosts Belgium. They lost all four games, conceding 22 goals while scoring just four. They are bottom of the table and probably will need to win the rest of their games to avoid getting relegated to the FIH Nations League.

India have produced much improved performances after their loss against the Dutch in their first match of the European leg. They came back well in the next game beating Germany 3-1 but lost the subsequent game against the same opposition 2-1 after conceding twice in the final five minutes.

In their previous match, India's defence was solid while Jugraj Singh, Abhishek and Rajinder Singh took their chances to ensure India beat the Olympic champions at their home.

Craig Fulton's team will want to maintain their form in their last four games as they look to end the campaign on a positive note. Their performances were not up to the mark in the first half of the league, where they failed to win even one match of the eight.

India vs. Pakistan will start at 7 p.m. IST.

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