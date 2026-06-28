India vs England LIVE in FIH Men's Pro League: Scores, updates, commentary, news

Open Extended Reactions

The Indian men's hockey team is all set to face their final match of their FIH Pro League season against England at London's Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre on Sunday.

Craig Fulton's team will look to end their season on a positive note after a difficult start earlier this year in India. Since they went to the European leg of the league, India produced much improved show with four wins, two defeats and a draw, which resulted in a shootout loss.

The recent form pushed them from being second bottom in the league to seventh spot with 17 points from 15 games. They will want to finish in the same place, above Spain and Pakistan.

Last game, India's attacking performance overwhelmed Pakistan as they beat them 7-1. Pakistan captain Abu Bakar Mahmood (13') converted a dragflick to give his team a 1-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. After that it was all India as they responded with seven goals from Sukhjeet Singh (20'), Harmanpreet Singh (26'), Hardik Singh (34'), Jugraj Singh (35'), Abhishek (41'), Raj Kumar Pal (44') and Dilpreet Singh (54') to secure all three points.

India's previous game against England ended in a 2-2 draw and they eventually lost the penalty shootout. India took the lead thanks to Dilpreet Singh (10') while David Goodfield (29') and Nicholas Bandurak (56') ensured they put England ahead. With two minutes remaining, it was Dilpreet who scored once again to make it 2-2.

In the shootout, only Harmanpreet converted his chance while Thomas Sorsby, James Albery and captain Zachary Wallace scored from their attempts, besides one attempt that led to a penalty stroke, which was also scored off by Wallace.

India vs England will start at 8:30 p.m. IST.

You can follow all the action on our live blog below: