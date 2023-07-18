What is the most important stat in evaluating footballers?

Want to get rich? Figure out a way to create a single number that both perfectly encapsulates a soccer player's past performance and predicts his future performance.

We don't have it -- for any sport. And hopefully we never will.

Baseball has come the closest. It has WAR, or wins above replacement, but there are still plenty of issues with how that's calculated. While baseball features a batter versus a pitcher, over and over and over again, all of the other major sports -- football, basketball, hockey and soccer -- would seem to be too dynamic and interconnected to be confident in any kind of single-number valuation.

Of course, that doesn't mean analysts in all of those sports shouldn't try and won't keep trying to come up with something. If you could identify the best soccer players in the world with a single number that sums up the values of everything every player does on and off the ball, you'd have solved the most popular and most lucrative sport in the world.

What if we lowered the stakes just a tiny bit, though, and took this in a different direction? Any kind of total-value calculation would be a complex combination of countless individual numbers. What if we were allowed to look at only one number? Among all the simple counting stats available, which one would do the best job at identifying the best soccer players in the world?