Mo Salah has consistently been one of the best players in the Premier League and in the Liverpool squad for years. So how should the club handle stunning bits from the Saudi Pro League? Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everyone is saying "no," but for how long?

After Sunday's win over Aston Villa, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said what he'd been saying all week: "I never had any doubt about his commitment to this club. You can't imagine how much fuss the world has made, but how calm we are with it. He is our player and wants to play here."

His agent echoed similar thoughts: "If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn't have renewed the contract last summer."

The man of the match, Dominik Szoboszlai, who's only been employed by the club for 60-ish days, even threw his thoughts out there. "You know it is football, everyone is talking," he said. "We are really happy that he has stayed. We are of course speaking between each other but he wants to stay, he wants to be here and be with us. We are really happy -- we need people in the team like him."

Of course, they're all talking about Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool legend and one of the five or 10 best players in the history of the Premier League. A bid from Al Ittihad, one of the four Saudi league clubs directly funded by the nation's trillion-dollar Public Investment Fund (PIF), arrived Friday -- the final day of the summer transfer window -- in the region of $190 million (£150m). Liverpool rejected the offer, but with the Saudi window open until Thursday, it's unlikely that number just stays there. It'd already be the second-highest fee ever paid for a single player, and it's only going to go up.

So: How might this all play out? And what should Liverpool do?