Open Extended Reactions

Emmanuel Agbadou slides in front of Diogo Jota. BBC

Video Assistant Referee causes controversy every week in the Premier League, but how are decisions made, and are they correct?

After each weekend we take a look at the major incidents to examine and explain the process, both in terms of VAR protocol and the Laws of the Game.

In this week's VAR Review: Why Liverpool's first penalty vs. Wolves stood and the second was canceled. Was Mohamed Salah offside when he was sent through on goal? And how offside will continue to cause controversy.

Possible penalty overturn: Agbadou challenge on Jota

What happened: Liverpool were on the attack in the 58th minute when Diogo Jota looked to turn inside past Emmanuel Agbadou in the penalty area. Jota went to ground and referee Simon Hooper pointed to the spot to award what appeared to be a certain penalty. The VAR, John Brooks, checked that it was the correct decision.

VAR decision: Penalty canceled.

VAR review: It's only the fifth penalty that has been overturned through VAR so far this season, and it's probably the clearest one. The real question is how Jota escaped a yellow card for simulation.