Mohamed Salah and Lewis Hall battle for the ball. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Video Assistant Referee causes controversy every week in the Premier League, but how are decisions made, and are they correct?

After each round of matches we take a look at the major incidents, to examine and explain the process both in terms of VAR protocol and the Laws of the Game.

In the midweek VAR Review: Should Mohamed Salah have been given a penalty vs. Newcastle? How does Patrick Dorgu's red card for Manchester United differ from other VAR decisions? And how Aston Villa found out that offside continues to be inconsistent.

Possible penalty: Challenge by Hall on Salah

What happened: The game was only three minutes old when Mohamed Salah looked to burst past Lewis Hall down the right wing. The Newcastle United defender tumbled to the ground and, in the process, as Salah entered the area he was brought down. Referee Stuart Attwell gave a free kick to Newcastle, and the move was checked by the VAR, Matt Donohue.

VAR decision: No penalty.

VAR review: The referee gave a defensive free kick before the possible penalty, so was this reviewable by the VAR? Or did play stop at the point Salah was ruled to have fouled Hall?