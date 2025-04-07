        <
          The VAR Review: Why Everton's penalty vs. Arsenal wasn't overturned

          Video Assistant Referee causes controversy every week in the Premier League, but how are decisions made, and are they correct?

          After each weekend we take a look at the major incidents to examine and explain the process both in terms of VAR protocol and the Laws of the Game.

          In this week's VAR Review: Why the penalty that earned Everton a point against Arsenal wasn't overturned, plus the early penalty claim for Fulham against top-of-the-table Liverpool. And was there an offside error on Wolverhampton Wanderers' winner at Ipswich Town?

          Everton 1-1 Arsenal

          Possible penalty overturn: Lewis-Skelly challenge on Harrison

          What happened: Everton were awarded a penalty at the start of the second half when referee Darren England ruled that Myles Lewis-Skelly had bundled Jack Harrison to the ground. It was checked by the VAR, Stuart Attwell (watch here).

          VAR decision: Penalty stands, scored by Iliman Ndiaye.

          VAR review: If the Premier League doesn't want to see soft penalties, why didn't the VAR intervene to cancel a spot kick that most people would agree should never have been awarded?