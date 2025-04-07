Video Assistant Referee causes controversy every week in the Premier League, but how are decisions made, and are they correct?

After each weekend we take a look at the major incidents to examine and explain the process both in terms of VAR protocol and the Laws of the Game.

In this week's VAR Review: Why the penalty that earned Everton a point against Arsenal wasn't overturned, plus the early penalty claim for Fulham against top-of-the-table Liverpool. And was there an offside error on Wolverhampton Wanderers' winner at Ipswich Town?

Myles Lewis-Skelly and Jack Harrison go to ground inside the penalty area. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Possible penalty overturn: Lewis-Skelly challenge on Harrison

What happened: Everton were awarded a penalty at the start of the second half when referee Darren England ruled that Myles Lewis-Skelly had bundled Jack Harrison to the ground. It was checked by the VAR, Stuart Attwell (watch here).

VAR decision: Penalty stands, scored by Iliman Ndiaye.

VAR review: If the Premier League doesn't want to see soft penalties, why didn't the VAR intervene to cancel a spot kick that most people would agree should never have been awarded?