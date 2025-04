Video Assistant Referee causes controversy every week in the Premier League, but how are decisions made, and are they correct?

After each weekend we take a look at the major incidents, to examine and explain the process both in terms of VAR protocol and the Laws of the Game.

In this week's VAR Review: Should AFC Bournemouth striker Evanilson have been sent off against Manchester United? Was Tyler Adams lucky not to get a red card? And should Man United have been awarded a penalty?