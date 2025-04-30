For the first time in five years and only the second time in the Premier League's 33-year existence, Liverpool have won England's top-division crown.

They clinched on Sunday, with four matches remaining, thanks to a 5-1 home romp over Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool's title felt ordained for quite a while. They've lost just twice all season, and a bumpy run from primary challenger Arsenal -- combined with matching 2-0 Liverpool wins over Manchester City and Newcastle United in late February -- opened up an insurmountable lead.

The Premier League has mostly lacked for drama in 2024-25, with both its title and relegation races wrapping up before May, but that doesn't make Liverpool's achievement any less impressive. The Premier League's middle class appears to be as strong as ever: Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Fulham, Brighton and Bournemouth have all played Europe-worthy ball at times this season, and two of England's richest clubs, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, currently rank just 15th and 16th, respectively, in the league despite both having reached the Europa League finals.

But despite the competition levels, Liverpool handled their business in a way that the country's other particularly ambitious clubs could not. They executed a perfected handoff from longtime manager Jurgen Klopp to Arne Slot, they got a career year from Mohamed Salah, they got mostly hands-off treatment from the injury bug, and they simply navigated hurdles far better than anyone else.

To commemorate the title, let's look back at the five primary factors that led Liverpool to the promised land.