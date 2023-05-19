Rob Dawson feels the mood at Manchester United is on a knife edge as the race for the top 4 heats up. (1:49)

Manchester United are confident Marcus Rashford will commit his future to the club, according to manager Erik ten Hag.

Rashford will enter the final year of his contract over the summer and if fresh terms aren't agreed, the striker could leave Old Trafford for free in 2024.

But Ten Hag believes that's unlikely and is hopeful talks will result in a new long-term contract.

"Marcus wants to stay and we want him to stay, so I think we will find each other," said Ten Hag.

Marcus Rashford is Manchester United's top scorer this season with 29 goals. GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

United have made progress with some contract negotiations and announced a new deal for Luke Shaw in April, before the defender entered the last year of his contract.

Ten Hag says he knows why the club have not been able to find an agreement with Rashford, who has scored 29 goals this season, but insists he's not concerned by the delay.

"Yes, I know [why], but I don't talk about the process," he added.

"Let the process go. Once again, this is not important at the moment for me or Rashy. For him, it is to get more goals this season and he is playing a wonderful season and the team is playing a wonderful season. We have to get into the Champions League and focus on that."

Rashford is a doubt for United's trip to Bournemouth on Saturday because of illness.

He missed the 2-0 win over Wolves because of injury and returned to training this week but he will be assessed ahead of the game at the Vitality Stadium after falling ill on Friday.

United need two wins from their final three games to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League and qualify for next season's Champions League.