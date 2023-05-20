The summer transfer window may not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Mac Allister nears Liverpool move

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder and World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is set to join Liverpool this summer, according to TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul.

Edul believes the Merseysiders have beaten Chelsea and other Premier League teams to the 24-year-old's signature, and that while Liverpool have been negotiating with the Argentina star for some time, they're getting closer to announcing the move in June.

Mac Allister, who has three games left for Brighton until the end of the season, is keen to play Champions League football. Liverpool, therefore, would need to persuade him to be patient after their defeat at home to Aston Villa will likely see them finish behind Manchester United and Newcastle United in the race to a top-four spot.

Mac Allister has a clause in his contract that means clubs can bypass negotiations with Brighton if the fee is significant enough, which means Liverpool just need to convince the midfielder that they're the right destination for the next phase in his career.

The report was corroborated further by Fabrizio Romano who went further to suggest that personal terms had been agreed, though the Italian journalist added that incoming Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino would also be interested in adding the midfielder.

Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister is nearing a move to Liverpool. Julian Finney/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been offered a contract extension until 2024, according to Fabrizio Romano. Romano believes that the club captain has been offered an additional 12 months with the possibility of a further extension until 2025. Talks between the 32-year-old and club are ongoing, with Gundogan also said to be considering a proposal from Barcelona.

- Among Barcelona's numerous unresolved issues to sort this summer is the future of left-back Jordi Alba, but the 34-year-old is a target for both Juventus and Internazionale, according to Sport. Barcelona are struggling to incorporate Alba's salary into their economic plans for the 2023-24 season, and they already have Alejandro Balde and Marcos Alonso battling it out for the left-back position as well. A perfect-case scenario for the Blaugrana is that Alba leaves this summer, but it would appear as though the Spaniard is not as keen to depart Camp Nou. Inter have previously -- and unsuccessfully -- tried to sign Alba on loan, but this time they're hoping for something more permanent.

- Real Madrid are looking for a new striker this summer to compete with Karim Benzema next season, and their shortlist includes Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Benfica's Goncalo Ramos, according to AS. While Madrid see Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland as long-term options, they need more firepower for the upcoming season. Vlahovic, 23, and Ramos, 21, are both young players that would be easier options than to sign over the 29-year-old Kane. Vlahovic was set to join Manchester United in the winter for between €75-€100 million until he pulled out of the deal.

- Newcastle United are set for a summer of further reinforcements, and Football Insider believes the Magpies will beat Manchester City to the signing of Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney. Aston Villa are also said to be interested in the 25-year-old defender, but Newcastle are favourites because of Tierney's desire to be closer to his family in Scotland. Tierney has fallen out of favour with the Gunners this season, but his experience could be vital for Newcastle as they look to strengthen their squad for the new campaign.