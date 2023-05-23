Roma manager Jose Mourinho has criticised the timing of the decision to hit Juventus with a fresh 10-point penalty on Monday by an Italian court.

The latest punishment for false accounting in the club's transfer dealings dropped Juventus from second spot in Serie A to seventh -- hampering their chances of qualifying for next year's Champions League.

Following Roma's 2-2 draw with Salernitana on Monday, Mourinho hit out after learning about the verdict.

"It's a joke to know this with two games remaining," he told DAZN. "For us and everyone, even for Juventus. Our approach would have been different if we had known before the games with Monza and Bologna.

"I am sorry for [Massimiliano] Allegri and his players, but at the league level, I have to say that it changes things a little."

Roma's surprise result left them one point behind fifth-placed Atalanta and four off AC Milan in fourth with two games remaining.

"To me, yes, but I no longer want to talk about this," Mourinho added. "I am sorry for professionals who work like me because they pay for errors that directors and maybe the club did."

The Italians could yet make the Champions League via an alternate route if they beat Sevilla in the Europa League final on May 31.

Information from Reuters was included in this report.