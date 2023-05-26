Luton Town are one of two teams just 90 minutes from making it into the Premier League. Who will advance? Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

The English Championship playoff final is considered one of the most exciting and most lucrative games in all of sports. The winner gets a spot in the English Premier League, while the loser has the pain of having to battle again next season in England's second tier.

This year sees two epic teams -- Coventry City and Luton Town -- face off at Wembley for that final spot. Both teams have been in England's top division before, but Coventry were relegated in 2001 and Luton Town were relegated the year before it became the Premier League in 1991-92.

Lots of history, lots of passion and lots at stake: Here's what you need to know in order to watch Saturday's playoff final.

When is the game?

The 2022-23 EFL Championship playoff final kicks off on Saturday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET.

How to watch

The game is available live on ESPN+ in the U.S., beginning at 11:40 a.m. ET.

What's at stake?

It's quite simple: the winner takes a spot in next season's Premier League. Whether after 90 minutes, extra time or penalties, one of these teams will be crowned playoff champions and will enjoy the top flight next year.

What happened last time they played?

The two teams met twice this season in the EFL Championship, drawing both games. On Sept. 14, they tied 2-2 at Luton's Kenilworth Road, with the return fixture ending 1-1 on Jan. 1.