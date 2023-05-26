Transfer Talk: West Ham's Declan Rice wants Arsenal move this summer

Gab Marcotti believes Mikel Arteta and his players have overachieved in the current Premier League season despite the recent form over the last few weeks. (2:09)

The summer transfer window may not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Rice wants Arsenal move this summer

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice is keen on a move to Arsenal this summer and is ready to make his intentions clear, reports the Mirror.

The 24-year-old has been earmarked as a priority signing for the Gunners in the upcoming transfer window, with manager Mikel Arteta set for a summer of heavy spending as he looks to add to his squad to compete in the Champions League next season.

The England international has a contract with West Ham until 2024 but Arsenal believe they are in pole position to land the midfielder.

While this preference may help Arsenal's chances of signing Rice, the Gunners will still have to dig deep into their pockets to meet West Ham's £100 million valuation of their captain. Due to interest from clubs such as Manchester City and Manchester United, Arsenal want a deal as quickly as possible to avoid a potential bidding war.

With Granit Xhaka set to leave the Emirates and Thomas Partey also potentially exiting, midfield reinforcements are seemingly high on the list of priorities for Arsenal in the upcoming window. Brighton's Moises Caicedo has also been heavily linked with a switch to North London, however, it is thought that Rice is still the priority for the summer.

West Ham's Declan Rice is nearing a move to Arsenal this summer. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Erling Haaland is set to extend his deal with Manchester City, reducing the chances of Real Madrid landing the forward anytime soon, per Football Insider. The report reveals that the Norway international, who is under contract until 2025, is happy to stay with the Premier League champions until 2026. This follows a record-breaking season in which the 22-year-old Haaland has netted 52 goals across all competitions.

- Arsenal and Manchester City are monitoring the situation of Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, per Ekrem Konur. The 21-year-old endured a promising season with the South London club, registering 10 assists in the Premier League, alongside two goals. Whilst there is interest from across Europe in the talented winger, Olise is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2026, meaning Palace are under no financial pressure to transfer him.

- Barcelona must meet Juan Foyth's release clause of €55m if they are to sign the Villarreal defender this summer, report Sport. Villarreal are reportedly reluctant to part ways with the 25-year-old and view Foyth as a key player for next season, meaning the only way the LaLiga champions can secure the services of the defender is to meet the release clause. This could be a stumbling block for cash-strapped Barcelona, who are looking to not spend heavily this summer to ensure they comply with LaLiga's Financial Fair Play rules.

- AC Milan have agreed personal terms with Daichi Kamada, according to Rudy Galetti. The 26-year-old has emerged as one of the most sought-after free transfers this summer, after it became clear that he would not extend his stay with Eintracht Frankfurt. The Japan international has endured a stellar season in Germany, netting 16 goals alongside six assists in all competitions, attracting attention from across Europe in the process.

- Benfica and Barcelona are interested in winger Angel Di Maria, who looks set to become a free agent this summer, according to Relevo. The Argentina international has a contract with Juventus until June, however, it is believed he will not sign a new deal with the Italian giants. As well as attracting attention from Europe, the report suggests that clubs in Saudi Arabia are monitoring the situation of the 35-year-old.