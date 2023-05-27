Gab Marcotti credits Napoli's front office for putting the team in position and acquiring the necessary players to win their first title in 33 years. (2:36)

The summer transfer window may not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Napoli looks to extend Osimhen deal

Napoli are looking to ward off interest in striker Victor Osimhen by rewarding him with a new contract, according to Calciomercato.

Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are all reported to be in the race for the 24-year-old's signature, and with some clubs reportedly prepared to double his current salary of €4.5 million per season, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is now aiming to renew the Nigeria international's current terms.

As well as handing him a significant pay increase, it is reported that the Serie A champions will also include a minimum release clause into the deal that will allow Osimhen to leave the club for €160 million.

Osimhen's 23 goals in 30 league games was a crucial factor in Gli Azzurri's first Scudetto win in 33 years, and they are hopeful that recognising his form will persuade him to remain in Italy for at least one more season.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves, according to Football Insider. The Reds are said to have asked to be kept informed on the developments over the 26-year-old's future, with Barcelona also linked with interest in him. Neves will enter the final year of his contract next month, and it is believed that Wolves would accept an offer of £50 million.

- Barcelona are interested in a move for Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, reveals Sport. It is understood that the 29-year-old, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, won't remain in Germany this summer. And while the Blaugrana might not be able to acquire him on a permanent deal, they are assessing the possibility of a loan as manager Xavi Hernandez continues his search for a new right-back.

- Newcastle United are planning to make an opening offer of £50 million to sign RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, reports Ekrem Konur. The Magpies have previously been reported to have been scouting the 22-year-old, and the latest indicates they are now preparing to make a move for his signature as soon as the transfer window opens.

- Aston Villa are interested in signing Villarreal winger Nico Jackson, says L'Equipe's Nabil Djellit. Villa boss Unai Emery is believed to be keen to work with the 21-year-old again, and he could be one of the Villains' first transfer moves of the summer. Jackson, who previously saw his move to Bournemouth fall through in January, has captured some fine form toward the end of the season, having contributed to 10 goals in his past six matches.

- Talks are underway between Barcelona and winger Ousmane Dembele over a new contract, understands Fabrizio Romano. The 26-year-old is believed to be seen as a key part of the project at the Camp Nou, and the Blaugrana are looking to remove the £50 million release clause that exists in his current deal. It is reported that his representatives will meet with the LaLiga side soon as they look to secure his future in Spain.