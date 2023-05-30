Juventus agreed with the Italian federation to not appeal any more ongoing sports cases. Visionhaus

Italy's football authorities on Tuesday said they had reached a settlement agreement with Juventus in a case centred on alleged irregularities concerning the club's payment of players' salaries.

With the settlement, Italy's most successful club aims to clear the slate with authorities before the end of the current Serie A season, and provide clarity for its future, which has been clouded by financial scandals.

Based on the agreement, Juventus will pay a €718,000 ($790,000) fine and renounce any appeals in ongoing sports cases.

There will be no further points deducted for this season, after earlier this year losing 10 points in a separate case regarding the club's player transfers.

Milan-listed shares in Juventus rose as much as 9.9% after the settlement was announced and were up 6.5%.

With one match left to play, the agreement leaves Juventus seventh in the Serie A table with 59 points, allowing it to qualify in theory for next season's Europa Conference League and still potentially aspiring for a spot in the more lucrative Europa League.

However, it might have to forfeit its place in European football because of sanctions that could be imposed following a separate probe by European ruling body, UEFA, many Italian newspapers have reported.