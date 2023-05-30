AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho has stated he's had "zero contacts with other clubs" and that he is firmly focused on leading his team to the Europa League title.

The Giallorossi take on six-time champions Sevilla in Wednesday's final in Budapest.

The Portuguese coach has one year left on his contract with Roma but has been linked with former club Real Madrid.

"I have zero contact with other clubs, really," Mourinho said. "I think about tomorrow and what we want to do, because we want to play."

Mourinho guided Roma to the Europa Conference League title last season, his fifth European crown.

The former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager remains unbeaten in European finals but faces a team that's won all six of their previous Europa League finals.

"History does not play," Mourinho said. "My colleague [Sevilla coach Jose Luis Mendilibar] thinks differently, I have respect for him. He believes history makes Sevilla favourites; I respect that. We are in the final because we deserve it, they have a history that we don't have.

"For them playing a Europa League final is a normal thing, for us it is an extraordinary event. For their fans traveling to a final, it's like going away in the league, for ours it will be unforgettable.

"The Sevilla players have more experience, but we've been playing together for two years."

Mourinho believes his team is ready.

"We played 14 games to get here, we deserve it," he said. "In the last few days, we have worked to be in a position to fight for the title."

Roma forward Paulo Dybala is still bothered by an ankle injury suffered last month but could feature.

The Argentina international has scored 16 goals and has eight assists across all competitions this season.

"Let's say he has about 30 minutes that he can give us," Mourinho said.

Unlike Mourinho, Sevilla coach Mendilibar is going into his first European final.

Mendilibar, 62, took the reins of Sevilla in March following Jorge Sampaoli's sacking, and his contract expires in June.

"This is my first final, unlike my club, the rival and Mourinho," Mendilibar said. "The team that makes the least mistakes will win. We know how they are going to play and how we are going to play. Our idea is clear, and we are not going to change it."

As for what he'll be doing next season, he said: "I'm not worried in the least about my future. I signed a contract until June. I'm calm, I came from unemployment to Sevilla."