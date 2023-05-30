Transfer Talk: Liverpool eye Nice's Khephren Thuram to boost midfield

After Mohamed Salah apologizes for Liverpool's failure to make the Champions League, Alejandro Moreno says it's too little too late. (1:50)

The summer transfer window may not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Liverpool eye Thuram for midfield

Liverpool have made an approach to sign Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, according to L'Equipe.

The 22-year-old has been on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs recently, but it is reported that the Reds are looking to position themselves at the front of the queue to land him as soon as the transfer window opens.

Jurgen Klopp's side are understood to have been impressed when scouting him in Ligue 1, with belief that he would suit the club's style of play, and having already met with his representatives, discussions are now taking place over a potential deal worth £52 million.

Following a disappointing season where Liverpool missed out on Champions League qualification, it looks as though they are keen to make a number of swift upgrades to their side, with Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister also linked with a switch to Anfield.

Thuram made 35 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, while making his debut for the France senior national team in March during a 4-0 win over the Netherlands. He is the son of Les Bleus icon Lilian Thuram and the younger brother of the Borussia Monchengladbach star Marcus Thuram.

Liverpool are among the clubs keeping tabs on Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram. Luigi Rizzo/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Liverpool are also interested in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone, reports Bild. The Reds are understood to have already made an enquiry over the 22-year-old, identifying him as a potential midfield upgrade. Kone is also seen as a less costly alternative to Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, who has been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester City.

- Villarreal are keen on Real Madrid centre-back Nacho Fernandez, says Marca. It is reported that the Yellow Submarine are actively on the lookout for a defender as they prepare for a summer where they could part ways with Pau Torres. The latest indicates that the 33-year-old Nacho, whose deal at Madrid expires next month, could be at the top of their shortlist. Internazionale are also believed to hold interest in his services.

- Inter striker Lautaro Martinez is on the radar of Real Madrid, writes Ekrem Konur. Carlo Ancelotti's side are understood to be keeping close tabs on the 25-year-old Argentina international, as Los Blancos continue their search to identify a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema in the No. 9 position. Lautaro has previously been linked with Arsenal.

- Speaking of Karim Benzema, the Real Madrid forward is seriously considering an offer from Saudi Arabia, according to Fabrizio Romano. It is said that he is taking time over his decision as he discusses with those close to him over a potential switch to the Saudi Pro League, and it is expected that he will make his mind up by the end of the week. The 35-year-old has scored 18 goals in 23 LaLiga matches this season, remaining a key part of the Los Blancos forward line.

- Atletico Madrid are willing to listen to offers for forward Joao Felix, understands the Here We Go Podcast. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a positive spell on loan in the Premier League with Chelsea this season but the latest indicates that Los Colchoneros would be willing to part ways with him on a permanent basis. According to Atletico president Enrique Cerezo, incoming Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino does not want Felix as part of his future plans.