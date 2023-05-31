The summer transfer window might not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Newcastle eye Atletico's Joao Felix

Newcastle United are interested in a loan move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, but wages could prove to be a stumbling block, according to the Sun.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan with Chelsea, but new head coach Mauricio Pochettino has seemingly opted against signing Felix on a permanent basis, leaving the Portugal international in an uncertain situation.

Following a falling out with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone earlier in the year, the Spanish club have been eager to offload Felix, who has struggled to impress for the club since his €126 million move from Benfica in 2019. Felix has managed just 36 goals in more than 100 appearances for Atleti, and a loan move away from Spain looks to be the most likely option this summer, with a lack of permanent suitors.

The forward has been open regarding his desire to play in the Champions League, which increases the chances of a loan switch to Newcastle this summer, after the Magpies qualified for the competition for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

Chelsea reportedly spent £9m on the loan deal, alongside covering Felix's wages in excess of £200,000, which might prove to be a stumbling block for Newcastle. Despite Newcastle's financial backing from the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the club might not be able to fund a loan move for Felix unless the finances of a potential deal are altered.

Joao Felix had a forgettable loan spell at Chelsea, which could see Atletico Madrid move him to a new side. Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United will allow forward Anthony Martial to depart the club this summer, reported Football Insider. The 27-year-old signed for the Red Devils in 2015 from AS Monaco, but poor form and injury issues have frustrated many at Old Trafford who feel it is best to offload the forward. Despite his recent struggles, it is reported that the France international will have no shortage of potential suitors in the summer.

- Arsenal have made an opening offer of €15m for Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda, per Ekrem Konur. The 18-year-old has endured an impressive season for the Spanish outfit, featuring 24 times across all competitions with his performances also catching the eye of Borussia Dortmund. It is reported that the Gunners are keen to add a right-back in the summer, with Takehiro Tomiyasu enduring injury problems and Ben White being forced to cover at right-back.

- Signing forward Lionel Messi is the priority for Barcelona this summer, according to Sport. Club president Joan Laporta has reportedly made it clear that securing a deal for the Argentine should take precedence over any other transfer target. A report by L'Equipe on Tuesday stated that Inter Miami CF and Barcelona are working together to thwart Messi's proposed move to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal.

- Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has informed the club that he wants to sign for Al Ittihad, according to Foot Mercato. A source told ESPN on Tuesday that the French striker was mulling a huge contract from the Saudi club, which has seemingly turned his attention away from the Bernabeu. Benzema's deal in Madrid runs through until next summer, but the lucrative offer from Riyadh has changed the situation.

- Manchester City have opened talks with Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic as the Blues eye a midfield revamp, per Fabrizio Romano. The 29-year-old Croatia international has a year left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, but he could depart the club this summer to ensure he does not leave on a free transfer next year. Romano suggests that positive discussions have taken place regarding personal terms for the midfielder. City could be set for midfield changes themselves, with captain Ilkay Gundogan potentially leaving the Etihad on a free transfer.