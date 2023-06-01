The FA Cup is always an occasion. Will Man City or Man United take home the trophy? Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

It's finally here: the English FA Cup final, one of the showpieces of the soccer calendar. As one of sport's oldest competitions, victory is huge and this year's final between Manchester United and Manchester City -- two long-time rivals -- should be spectacular.

Lots of history, lots of passion and lots at stake: Here's what you need to know in order to watch Saturday's final.

When is the game?

The 2022-23 English FA Cup final kicks off on Saturday, June 3 at 10 p.m. ET.

How to watch

The game is available live on ESPN+ in the U.S., beginning at 9:40 a.m. ET.

Can't watch live? The final will be available on replay and with full highlights across ESPN+ and ESPN.com.

What's at stake?

It's quite simple: the winner takes home the FA Cup. If Man City win, they'll claim their second trophy of the 2022-23 season and would have a shot at the Treble if they beat Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final. If Man United win, they'll have completed an impressive two-trophy campaign of their own as well as enjoying the bragging rights of spoiling their rivals' party.

What happened last time they played?

They split their two Premier League encounters this season: Man City thrashed United 6-3 on Oct. 2, while United picked up an impressive 2-1 win at Old Trafford on Jan. 14.