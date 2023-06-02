FC Goa appoint Manolo Marquez as head coach

FC Goa have confirmed the appointment of Manolo Marquez as their new Head Coach. The Spaniard has put pen-to-paper on a multi-year contract that will see him take charge of the First Team for the upcoming 2023-24 season and beyond.

Marquez is no stranger to Indian football either, having led ISL side Hyderabad FC for three years between 2020 and 2023. He led Hyderabad to the ISL title in the 2021-22 season, when they beat Kerala Blasters on penalties in the final at Fatorda.

"We are very satisfied to sign with FC Goa, one of the best teams in the country. We've already been in the ISL for three years now and it's a very important aspect to have knowledge of the competition and all the players that compete in the league. I'm confident we'll have a good, competitive squad this year and we hope that the fans of Goa will enjoy watching their team in Fatorda," said Manolo Marquez after signing on the dotted line for Goa.

"ISL 10 will be a highly competitive season as the teams have gotten stronger with each passing season but we are confident that FC Goa will be in the fight for the higher positions."

Ravi Puskur, FC Goa's Director of Football, said, "We're delighted to welcome Manolo and his backroom staff to FC Goa. We've admired his work over the years in India and beyond the obvious success he's had on the field, it's been his ability to make the team a greater sum of its parts that convinced us to pursue him to take the role at FC Goa.

"The camaraderie and champion mentality that he instilled in the Hyderabad dressing room is something we hope he can develop here. We have no doubt that Manolo along with his backroom staff will instil that mentality here and we look forward to him taking charge of the team."