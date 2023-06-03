The summer transfer window might not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Real Madrid ready to step up interest in Harry Kane

Harry Kane is back on the frontpages in Spain, with Diario AS calling the Tottenham Hotspur forward "a priority" for Real Madrid in its top story, while Marca says "Harry Kane is the man" and "the favourite" in the LaLiga club's search for a centre forward.

Madrid were already looking to bring in a striker this summer even before doubts emerged over the future of Karim Benzema, as he considers a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

According to AS, Kane is Madrid's "No. 1 target," regardless of Benzema's final decision, while Marca reports that a meeting between Florentino Perez, managing director Jose Angel Sanchez and coach Carlo Ancelotti on Thursday identified Kane as the outstanding candidate, with Chelsea's Kai Havertz as an alternative.

At a news conference on Saturday, Ancelotti said: "I can talk about my future, I won't talk about the future of the squad, which is under way. I've said many times, Harry Kane is a great player. He's a Tottenham player. We have to respect the player, and Tottenham too."

It isn't the first time the England captain, 29, has been linked with Madrid, but with his Spurs contract up in 2024, both newspapers claim that he could be within reach, although the transfer fee involved would still likely be over €100 million.

Manchester United are also strongly linked with Kane.

LIVE BLOG

11.35 BST: Chelsea are open to moving on forward Kai Havertz this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. Real Madrid are reported to hold "concrete interest" in the 23-year-old, with manager Carlo Ancelotti viewing him as a potential transfer option.

While Chelsea wouldn't be open to any deal involving a loan, they would allow the Germany international to make the switch to the Bernabeu should Los Blancos propose a transfer fee that meets their valuation. Havertz played regularly for Chelsea last season, making 47 appearances across all competitions, but having scored just nine goals, new manager Mauricio Pochettino could be looking for a more clinical No. 9 to lead his forward line next season.

10.50 BST: Chelsea have put Brighton's Moises Caicedo and Sporting CP's Manuel Ugarte at the top of their list of targets for midfield reinforcements, reports the Guardian.

Caicedo, 21, was courted by Arsenal in the winter window, with two transfer offers turned down -- the second worth £70m. The Ecuador international stayed at Brighton, and signed a new contract when the window closed -- but it was always expected clubs would come back in for him at the end of the season. Liverpool have also shown an interest in a player the Seagulls value at £80m.

Ugarte, meanwhile, has a £52m release clause, so prising him from his Portuguese club may me more straightforward.

10.00 BST: Sergio Ramos will leave Paris Saint-Germain after their final game of the season on Saturday, both player and club confirmed late on Friday.

Ramos' contract, which is due to expire this month, will not be renewed, making him available on a free transfer.

"Tomorrow is a special day, tomorrow I will say goodbye to another stage of my life, goodbye to @PSG_inside," Ramos posted on social media. "I don't know in how many places one can feel at home, but without a doubt PSG, the fans, and Paris were one of them for me.

"Thank you for two special years in which I was able play in every tournament and give my all. I will face new challenges, I will wear other colours, but first, and for the last time: ¡#AllezParis."

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich are preparing to make an offer for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, writes Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The Bundesliga champions are reported to have held talks in London over a potential move for the 24-year-old, and confidence is beginning to grow among the Allianz Arena hierarchy, who are looking to challenge Arsenal for his signature.

- Barcelona are keeping tabs on Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte, but he isn't their priority option, reports Sport. The 22-year-old's representative, Jorge Mendes, has been keeping the Blaugrana updated, but while the LaLiga champions would be the preferred destination, manager Xavi Hernandez is currently focusing his attention on Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan and Wolves' Ruben Neves.

- Internazionale and Benfica have shown interest in Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba, according to Marca. The 34-year-old will become a free agent when his contract expires later this month, and with Atletico Madrid recently pulling out of negotiations for his signature, it looks as though he could be about to leave LaLiga. He is also said to have told his representatives not to begin official talks with any other club before he leaves the Spotify Camp Nou.

- Winger Leroy Sane is planning to remain at Bayern Munich this summer, writes Sport1. The 27-year-old is reported to have a positive relationship with manager Thomas Tuchel, while members of the club's hierarchy want him to stay too. Sane contributed eight goals and seven assists in 32 league appearances last season.

- On-loan Napoli midfielder Tanguy Ndombele wants to return to parent club Tottenham Hotspur next season, reports Foot Mercato. The Serie A champions have an option in the loan deal that would allow them to sign him for €30m, but he has informed the club of his wish to return to the Premier League. Ndombele made eight starts for Napoli in helping them win the title, with his other 22 appearances coming from the bench.