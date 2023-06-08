Declan Rice discusses his future at West Ham after they lifted their first major trophy in 43 years in the Europa Conference League. (0:48)

Declan Rice hinted he could stay at West Ham United this summer despite speculation he will leave amid interest from several Premier League clubs.

Rice, 24, captained his side to their first European title in 58 years as a last-minute Jarrod Bowen winner earned West Ham a 2-1 victory against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday.

Sources have told ESPN that Arsenal want to pursue a deal for Rice at the end of the season while Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Liverpool are monitoring developments. Sources added that West Ham are expected to demand £100 million to let the midfielder leave the club.

"At the moment there's a lot of speculation going on about my future," Rice told BT Sport following his side's cup success. "There is interest from other clubs but ultimately I still have two years left at West Ham.

"I love this club and I love playing for this club."

West Ham boss David Moyes said in May there is a "good chance" that Rice, who has been instrumental for the club since his breakthrough season in 2017-18, will leave the club this summer.

Rice added: "My focus is playing for West Ham at the moment. I'm captain of this club and I can't speak highly enough of this place. Let's just see what happens. Let's wait and see. Who knows?"