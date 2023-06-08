Cristiano Ronaldo was greeted by screaming fans after he landed in Singapore for a two-day visit. (0:58)

Cristiano Ronaldo has said he is open to the idea of owning a football club after retiring from the game in "two to three years maximum."

The Portugal international is under contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr until June 2025 but is already making plans about his future.

"I don't rule out becoming a club owner," Ronaldo, 38, told reporters during an event in Madrid to sponsor URSU 9 bottled water, his new business venture. "It's something I thought about a few years back. I probably would like to own a [football] club. I'm at the end of my career, two to three years maximum."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, who signed for Al Nassr in January after leaving Manchester United, celebrated the decision of former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema to join the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in January after leaving Manchester United. Mohammed Saad/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Benzema, 35, voided his one-year contract extension with Madrid and instead signed for Saudi champions Al Ittihad.

"I knew that by me going to [Saudi] Arabia I would open the box," Ronaldo said. "Karim [Benzema] has gone there but I'm sure many others will follow. In two or three years, it [Saudi Pro League] will be one of the most important in the world. May all the stars come to Arabia, there are no problems with the league. What we want is competition."

One player who will not join them is Lionel Messi. The Argentina forward turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi team Al Hilal and confirmed on Wednesday that he is set to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami CF as a free agent after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires on June 30.

Sergio Ramos, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, N'Golo Kante, Angel Di Maria, Iago Aspas and Roberto Firmino are also reportedly being lined up to sign for clubs in the Saudi Pro League.