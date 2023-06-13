Gab & Juls believe Pep Guardiola will stay at Manchester City until his contract expires in 2025. (2:03)

The summer transfer window isn't open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Leipzig eye transfer fee record from Man City for Gvardiol

Manchester City are considering a deal to sign Josko Gvardiol for a record fee this summer, reports Fabrizio Romano and talkSport.

Gvardiol joined RB Leipzig in 2020, and now the German club will reportedly not part ways with him for less than £75 million, with some sources reporting the club expect a new record fee for a centre-back. The previous record was set when Manchester United paid around £80m to sign Harry Maguire in 2019.

The 21-year-old Croatia international is reportedly a top transfer target of manager Pep Guardiola and has been on Guardiola's list since last year. Man City, the newly minted treble winners, have already held talks with Gvardiol.

Guardiola is also reportedly interested in Gvardiol's Croatian teammate, midfielder Mateo Kovacic. Chelsea are open to parting ways with Kovacic, who has been at Stamford Bridge since 2019, and Man City have reportedly already been in touch with the Blues about a deal for Kovacic.

Kovacic has been a key player for the Blues, amassing 221 appearances in all competitions, but with his contract due to expire in 2024 and new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino looking at a squad rebuild, Chelsea may be keen to move him on.

Gvardiol has made 41 appearances for Leipzig this season, and scored three goals, including a pivotal equaliser in a 1-1 draw in the Champions League match earlier this year.

Josko Gvardiol could become the world's most expensive signing at centre-back if a move to Manchester City comes to fruition. Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain he will not take up the option of a 12-month extension on his contract, which expires at the end of next season, according to multiple reports. The France superstar confirmed his decision in a letter to PSG, who are adamant they won't let Mbappe leave as a free agent, raising the possibility of a potential transfer this summer.

- André Onana is Chelsea's priority target for the summer transfer window, as per the Evening Standard. The 27-year-old goalkeeper, who impressed in the Champions League final loss to Manchester City, is under contract with Internazionale until 2027. However, the Nezaruzzi have reportedly already lined up Empoli's Guglielmo Vicario as a replacement. The Blues originally approached AC Milan for Mike Maignan, but after the Italian side demanded €90m, Chelsea decided to focus on a move for Onana, valued at €50m, to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga and Édouard Mendy as the No.1 at Stamford Bridge.

- Newcastle United are lining up a move for Wolfsburg's Felix Nmecha, reports the Telegraph. The Magpies are preparing a bid of £15m for the 22-year-old midfielder who joined the German side from Manchester City in 2021. The German U21 international made 30 appearances in the Bundesliga this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

- Aston Villa are closing in on a move for Liverpool defender/midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as per Football Insider. The 29-year-old has extensive experience in the Premier League, making 235 appearances, registering 20 goals and 28 assists. The England international is expected to depart Anfield this summer on a free transfer, but he could remain in the English top-flight next season with Unai Emery's side reportedly in advanced talks over a move to Villa Park.

- Fenerbahce are in pursuit of Internazionale's Edin Dzeko, as per Gazzetta dello Sport. The 37-year-old striker, who is out of contract in June, has made 52 appearances for Inter across all competitions this season, scoring 14 goals and providing five assists. The agent of the Bosnia and Herzegovina international was in Istanbul to negotiate a move to the Turkish side, and the Süper Lig club are reportedly prepared to offer a two-year contract.