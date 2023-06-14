As the second Michael Weiss era begins on Friday for Philippines with an international friendly against visiting Nepal, both sides are scrambling with their preparations after being faced with limited practice time.

Nepal coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese, who took over just three months ago, said his squad has had just one practice day together with their local league concluding just two days ago.

"For sure it will be a tough match for us because in the last two years we have lost around 47% of our matches and we have almost new players," said Annese during an online press conference held Wednesday.

"(Philippines) have good quality players. We respect them so much. My focus tomorrow is to see on which level we are."

Nepal, ranked 174th in the world, have won two matches and drawn one since Annese took over, with one of those wins coming against Weiss' former side Laos on Mar. 31.

But the South Asian nation have never beaten Philippines in five matches, with the first of those five -- a 4-0 win for the Azkals -- coming in 2011 during Weiss' first tour of duty.

Yet heading into Friday's friendly, it's Nepal that has been in fine form, going 4-0-1 in their last five matches.

Meanwhile, the Azkals have lost four in a row with their last win coming in December 2022 against Southeast Asian minnows Brunei in the AFF Championship.

With Weiss back in charge, there's hope that the Azkals can climb back to where they were a decade or so ago.

But the veteran mentor, who was appointed only last week, was quick to temper expectations

"You cannot change the world in three days, but we'll try as best as we can," he said.

"We'll try to implement a little bit of our approach to the game. (It is) no excuse but three days is possibly not enough. But we are positive.

Including interim appointments, the return of Michael Weiss is the 14th coaching change Philippines have made since his first stint in charge ended back in 2014 -- including seven in the past four years. ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images

"The players played together for nine years. They play in good clubs and leagues and good environments so they will be able to adapt to the system quickly."

Aside from regaining lost ground in the region, the Azkals are hoping to attract local back to the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

"I hope all the fans in the Philippines come back to support us," said defender Daisuke Sato, who debuted for the Azkals just months after Weiss was replaced in 2014.

"I feel like we lost the connection with the fans a little bit. That's something that we are looking to get back."

Aside from limited preparation time, the Azkals will have to make adjustments in the midfield and backline after Weiss revealed that Manny Ott, Amani Aguinaldo and 17-year-old Santi Rublico have dropped out of the pool due to injuries.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, the only remnant from Weiss' first run, is already in town but will not suit up against Nepal.

"We're happy that Neil is here," Weiss said. "Whether he is available or not, we will see. Not for tomorrow's game. For the second game (against Chinese Taipei on Monday), we will see.

"We are focusing pretty much on tight spaces, and I want to see how players deal with pressure. So we had several exercises regarding that matter. They did well for certain parts.

"I'll use all the FIFA windows in June, September and October to implement the idea as quick as we can with the short period that we have.

"We'll be hungry, we'll be happy to represent the country and we'll be trying to play positive, offensive-oriented football tomorrow."

Weiss has spent the past several days reconnecting with some of his former players and introducing himself to the next generation.

"We went through many hardships. We achieved many positive things," he explained.

"I've taken the chance to touch base again and talk a lot with them. The young ones, nice young kids here in the Philippines. I talked with them yesterday. I tried to talk to every one of them.

"That is most important now, to give them the feeling that they are very much welcome in the group."

"At the end of the day, the pitch tells the story. We are not here for holiday, we are not here for fun.

"We are here for serious business and we have to show something. We have to get out of this little slump. I want to create and start with a positive thing."