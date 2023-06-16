US-Mexico Concacaf Nations League semifinal: Live updates

The United States men's national team is back in action against rivals Mexico at the Concacaf Nations League semifinals. The winner of Thursday night's match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will take on Canada or Panama on Sunday at the same venue for the title.

In 2021, the USMNT defeated El Tri 3-2 in Denver at the inaugural final of this competition in an all-time classic that saw Christian Pulisic score a penalty in extra-time and keeper Ethan Horvath make a clutch save off Andres Guardaro's attempt from the spot in the last moments to seal the trophy.

Will the USMNT extend their five-game unbeaten streak against their regional rivals, or will Mexico come up with the winning hand in Sin City? Follow along for updates, instant analysis and all the key moments.