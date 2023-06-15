Transfer Talk: Chelsea to beat Arsenal in deal for Caicedo

The summer transfer window isn't open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!
TOP STORY: Chelsea to beat Arsenal for Caicedo
Chelsea are moving closer to signing Moisés Caicedo as the 21-year-old has agreed to move to Stamford Bridge, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The Blues have been competing with London rivals Arsenal for the signature of the Brighton midfielder but The Times reported that the Gunners had withdrawn their interest in the Ecuador international after having two bids rejected by the Seagulls in the January transfer window. Sky Sport Deutschland also reported that Bayern Munich had been contention for Caicedo.
Arsenal are now focusing on securing a move for both West Ham United captain Declan Rice, as well as Chelsea forward Kai Havertz.
He impressed in 37 appearances in the Premier League last season, where he helped Brighton to a record sixth-place finish, as they qualified for Europe for the first time in their history.
Caicedo is in contract until 2027 after signing a new long-term deal in March. However, he has greenlit the move and the two clubs have now reportedly entered the final stages of their negotiations.
PAPER GOSSIP
- Tottenham Hotspur are not looking to sign Leicester City duo James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Daily Mail previously reported that Spurs saw a £50 million bid for the two midfielders rejected by Leicester. However, the north London club have sent no proposal for the Foxes teammates, who contributed to 23 goals and 10 assists between them last season as the east Midlands club were relegated. Maddison is out of contract next summer, so the club will be looking to avoid losing the 26-year-old on a free transfer at the end of next season, whilst Barnes's deal does not expire until 2025.
- Internazionale are set to challenge Tottenham for David Raya, the Guardian reports. The 27-year-old Brentford goalkeeper, who made the most saves in the Premier League last season in his 38 appearances, is a top transfer target for Spurs as they look to replace the departing Hugo Lloris. However, they now face competition from the Nerazzurri, who have reportedly inquired about the Spain international. This comes amid reports that current Inter keeper André Onana set for a move to the English top flight, with Chelsea and Manchester United pushing hard for the 27-year-old Cameroon international.
- AC Milan are interested in Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek, reports Football Insider. After monitoring the 27-year-old midfielder for a long time, the Italian club are set to make an official proposal to the Blues. This will reportedly be at the end of the month, following Paulo Maldini stepping down as Milan sporting director. The England international, who has made 155 senior appearances for the west London club, is also eyed by several Premier League sides, including Brentford.
- Al Hilal are pursuing Leeds United's Rodrigo Moreno, according to Ekrem Konur. The 32-year-old striker, who scored 15 goals in 35 appearances last season, is out of contract in June 2024. However, with Leeds relegated from the Premier League, the Spain international has been tipped for a move away from Elland Road this summer.
- Bayern Munich are set to beat Manchester United to the signature of Kim Min-Jae, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 26-yer-old defender joined Napoli only last summer, helping the Serie A side to their first Scudetto in 33 years. The South Korea international has a clause in his contract that is active for the first 15 days of July which allows him to leave Naples if an offer of €60m comes in. Kim is now reportedly close to agreeing personal terms with the Bundesliga champions.