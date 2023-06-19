Cristiano Ronaldo has no intention of slowing down as he looks to become the first male footballer to play 200 international matches.

The veteran Portugal captain will reach that record if he features in Tuesday's Euro 2024 qualifier away to Iceland.

"For me it is an extremely important milestone," Ronaldo said ahead of the match. "It means a lot. Being the 200th game, I will be the first in history to do so, I'm very proud for this is something I never thought I could reach, but I have to keep going. I have much more to do.

"Tomorrow is a round, beautiful number that nobody has. I say it sincerely, I don't follow the records, they follow me. I'm happy, it's also my motivation to continue playing at the highest level in the national team. It was something I never thought I would achieve. And I'm continuing to set records."

Ronaldo, 38, has a long and distinguished international career. He is the leading scorer in men's international football with 122 goals. He also became the first man to appear and score in five European Championship.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Ronaldo became the first male football player to score in five different World Cups.

"What's there left to beat?" Ronaldo asked while laughing. "I have no idea. I know that there are records that I hold. What I want most is to win and follow the path towards the European Championship."

Ronaldo, who made his international debut in 2003 and has two major honours with Portugal. He led his country to success at Euro 2016 and the inaugural UEFA Nations League three years later.

"I'm happy and with ambition to continue making a lot of history for Portugal," he said. "I'm hoping we can win more titles. Two hundred games played proves the love I have for my country. Feeling like an asset gives me pride and motivation. What I want most is to help Portugal."

And Ronaldo, who scored 14 goals in 16 league appearances since joining Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr in January after leaving Manchester United, said he still thinks he has a lot to give to his country

"I'll stay here until I, the [football federation] president and the coach believe I can. I'll never give up coming here, because it's always a dream. Representing the national team is the height of the career. I want to keep playing, make my family, friends and Portuguese happy.

"Do I hope to do more? Obviously, that's why I'm here. That's why I keep on walking. Living the moment, day by day, seeing my form. I think I'm still doing well, helping, scoring goals and giving good performances. As long as I'm motivated and those around me like my presence and leadership, I will not give up the national team in any way.

"As [former Portuguese defender] Bruno Alves said, 'I will not give away my place for free.' It's been a long journey, but it won't end soon, I hope."