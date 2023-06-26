Rob Dawson explains why time and patience is running out for all involved in the sale of Manchester United. (1:43)

Manchester United fans are planning to protest at Old Trafford on Tuesday as frustration continues to grow over uncertainty surrounding the club's ownership.

Supporters have organised a demonstration outside United's stadium Megastore to coincide with the launch of the new Adidas home kit for the 2023-24 season.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The protest will focus on the Glazer family's ownership and the protracted sales process which has now entered its eighth month.

Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe are still waiting to hear whether their offers to buy the club have been successful despite the final round of bidding officially ending in April.

The Glazers are also considering offers of minority investment from a number of US-based groups.

- Ogden: Why Rashford, Kane hold power over their future

The Glazers have been widely unpopular owners since taking over in a leveraged buy-out in 2005 but anger among fans has grown further over fears that the uncertainty at the top of the club is impacting a crucial summer for manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman oversaw a positive first season in charge but is keen to strengthen his squad during the transfer window as he looks to close the gap with neighbours and treble winners Manchester City.

A social media post issued by the Manchester United Supporters' Trust read: "The overwhelming majority of United fans want to see a conclusion to this protracted sale process with the majority supporting a full sale, at least based on our soundings. Protest planned on Tuesday to make that message clear."

United will also release their latest financial results on Tuesday, although there is not expected to be an update on the sale process. They are also due to hold their annual general meeting on Wednesday.

The Glazers have not communicated anything about the potential sale of United since releasing a statement in November which said they would "explore strategic alternatives for the club."