TOP STORY: Kane wants Bayern move

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has informed Bayern Munich that they are his preferred destination, with the Bavarian club planning to make an official bid imminently for the 29-year-old, according to Sky Sports Deutschland.

The England captain is reportedly the top transfer target of Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel, and the Bundesliga giants are growing confident that they can negotiate a deal that sees Tottenham part ways with their talisman for less than €100 million.

Spurs' all-time-leading goal-scorer has one year left on his contract and is tipped to depart north London this summer in search of some silverware after the Premier League side failed to secure a place in European competition next season.

Kane has previously been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly searching for a striker. However, Bundesliga giants Bayern are now in pole position to sign Kane as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski following his move to Barcelona last summer.

- AC Milan are interested in Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah, reports Relevo. The Rossoneri are believed to have deemed the 20-year-old an ideal replacement for Newcastle United-bound Sandro Tonali and are in the early stages of negotiations of a deal. The Spanish side are reportedly looking for close to €30m to part ways with the United States international, who was instrumental to their survival in LaLiga last season.

- Kyle Walker is expected to make a decision on his future soon, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 33-year-old right-back, who is out of contract in summer 2024, is in talks with Bayern Munich over a move to Germany but also in discussions with Manchester City over a renewed deal. It is reported that the treble winners offered him a new contract last week, with a decision from the England international imminent.

- Tottenham are set to make an opening offer to Leicester City for James Maddison, reports the Telegraph. The Foxes are demanding up £60m for the 26-year-old midfielder, but Spurs will reportedly propose an initial £40m with add-ons and further installments as a compromise. The England international is reportedly a priority target for new manager Ange Postecoglou.

- Al Nassr are closing in on Internazionale's Marcelo Brozovic, according to Sky Sports Italia. It is reported that the Saudi Pro League club has reached a full agreement with the Nerazzurri for the 30-year-old midfielder in a three-year deal reported to be around €23m. However, the Croatia international is yet to green light the move, which would see him depart the San Siro after eight years and 330 appearances.

- Newcastle are in talks with Southampton over a move for Tino Livramento, reports the Telegraph. The England under-21 international made his Premier League return in May after 13 months out because of an ACL injury. Despite just two top-flight appearances for the Saints last season, Eddie Howe views the young right-back as a welcome addition, with the Magpies boss eager to bring in reinforcements in the full-back areas this summer.