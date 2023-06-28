The ESPN FC crew debate where Declan Rice will move to after Arsenal and Manchester City both have initial bids rejected for the midfielder. (2:42)

The summer transfer window is open for some leagues in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal set to break transfer record for Rice

Arsenal have made a third bid for West Ham United captain Declan Rice, according to the Athletic, in a move that would break the record for a British player.

The Gunners have reportedly offered £100 million and a further £5 million in add-ons to land their top target just hours after West Ham turned down Manchester City's opening proposal of £90 million for the England international.

City have already secured a £30 million deal for Mateo Kovacic but also are keen to add Rice to their midfield options following Ilkay Gundogan's decision to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

Since making his debut at age 18, Rice has made 245 appearances for the east London club. He has one year left on his contract, but West Ham also hold an option to extend his deal by a further year. It has been widely reported that West Ham expects Rice to leave this summer but have so far held firm with their demands to receive a record fee for their midfield general.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich are preparing a written bid for Harry Kane, after their initial verbal offer of €70 million was rejected by Tottenham Hotspur, according to Sky Sports Deutschland. However, sources have told ESPN that the north London club are not willing to part with the 30-year-old striker, who has one year remaining on his contract, and they have not received an official bid for the England captain.

- Roberto Firmino is closing in on a move to Al Ahli, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 31-year-old is set to become a free agent when his contract expires with Liverpool this week, departing Anfield after eight years and 111 goals in 362 appearances. The Brazil international is now reportedly in advanced talks to join the Saudi Pro League club on a three-year contract.

- Leicester City are pushing hard for a deal for Conor Coady, according to the Mirror. Following their relegation, the Foxes are set to beat out Premier League competition for the 30-year-old defender's signature. The England international, who spent the past season at Everton on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, is wanted by the East Midlands club's new manager, Enzo Maresca, who heard positive remarks about the centre-back from Pep Guardiola when he was part of the coaching setup at Manchester City.

- Leicester also are lining up moves for Tottenham's Harry Winks and Manchester City keeper Zack Steffen, according to the Telegraph. The Foxes are reportedly in negotiations for 27-year-old Winks, who spent the past season on loan at Sampdoria and is understood not to be part of Spurs' plans for next season. Maresca also is eyeing a move for 28-year-old goalkeeper Steffen, whom he knows well following his time at Man City.

- Sevilla are in talks with Espanyol over the signing of Nico Melamed, Fabrizio Romano reports. The 22-year-old winger has several suitors this summer transfer window, and his departure from the Periquitos is a distinct possibility. The Spain under-21 international made 32 appearances, scoring one goal and providing two assists as the Spanish club finished 19th and were relegated from LaLiga.