In the space of one week in July, the attendance record for a Matildas game is set to break. Twice.

The team's farewell game in Melbourne has seen over 40,000 tickets sold -- a figure that surpasses the current record of 36,109 which was set in November 2021 in a friendly against the United States at Stadium Australia.

A week after the farewell match, the Matildas will return to Stadium Australia for their opening World Cup game against the Republic of Ireland. This match had such high demand it was moved from the 45,500-capacity Sydney Football Stadium to the 83,500-capacity ground; an unprecedented move in World Cup history.

- Women's World Cup bracket and fixtures schedule

As the tournament inches closer, the image of over 80,000 people decked out in green and gold, roaring at the sight of the Matildas, is a scene that has entered the minds of many, including Matilda Charli Grant.

"I think it's hard not to cross your mind to think about that," she told ESPN.

"And it just gives me goosebumps to think about how big this is going to be for Australian football and like I thought about the record breaking crowd [when] we played against America and I was like, that was huge and to think that that stadium's now going to be full, will be incredible."

The last time Grant played at Stadium Australia she was as a half-time substitute in that friendly against the USWNT. She played 45 minutes in what was her third appearance for the national team.

Jan Christensen / Getty Images

Her debut, a friendly against Ireland, is a game that many fans would love to forget.

To say both her fortunes -- and the team's -- have changed since 2021 would be an understatement.

While 2021 saw a Swedish league title with Rosengard, Grant's game time was small; eight appearances, 280 total minutes. It was difficult situation coupled with being a long way from Adelaide, her hometown.

"Not getting minutes was really difficult because I think especially being away from home because back home, if you're not getting minutes, you've got your family to go to, and to talk to about it, but being away from home it's a bit harder to deal with."

"It also made me appreciate every minute I got on the pitch and still does now. So in a way, I'm kind of grateful for not getting played there because it made me make the most of every moment and really work on the things that needed to develop my game."

She entered 2022 in a similar predicament with 10 mostly substitute appearances to start the season. The Rosengard training environment was fantastic, and Grant credits the club with being a really good step in getting into the Australian national team.

But after electing not to return to the A-League Women in the Swedish offseason to gain some minutes, Grant had to put her football first and make a move.

A loan to fellow Damallsvenskan side Vittsjo proved the perfect solution. Her game time increased exponentially and the transition was made easier through the presence of Matildas team mates Katrina Gorry and Clare Polkinghorne, and Gorry's daughter, Harper.

Having the familiarity of Aussies and teammates who had become like a second family allowed Grant to focus on improving her game.

More minutes for club went hand in hand with more minutes for country as Ellie Carpenter's ACL injury left a space to be filled in the starting lineup.

Fans quite literally got to watch Grant come on in leaps and bounds through her Matildas' appearances over the year. Glimpses of strong defence turned into longer, more confident stretches. A timidness when going forward faded as she looked more and more comfortable pushing higher up the park to create overloads and provide support out wide.

Tony Gustavsson has long stated a player's development happens mostly at club level, national teams simply hope to reap the rewards of the hard work done there. Grant credits her Swedish clubs with the obvious development in her game and forcing her to work on her weaknesses.

Fran Santiago/Getty Images

"I think definitely my technical ability and my composure on the ball [have improved]. Technically I feel like I've always been a little bit behind growing up; my pace and fitness has always been my strength, so I think I've been able to get away with some things growing up, but here you can't get away with those technical areas of the games."

A possession-based style of play in Sweden has also meant learning to be patient while on the ball and forced her to work on her decision-making skills both in defence and attack, a skill built on belief and trust.

That trust in her own game was supported by the faith Gustavsson showed in Grant and she spoke highly of the impact he has had on her career.

"He's been so important for my development. He's given me a lot of trust and confidence in my ability and I think that's something that I maybe lacked growing up, just that confidence in myself, sometimes doubting myself and he's taught me to just trust yourself and trust your strengths."

With the support of the coach, a growing belief in her own ability, plus the opportunity to grow in the national team environment and plenty of playing time in club land, Grant has catapulted from an Olympic squad member who didn't take to the pitch to a genuine World Cup starting option with the final squad to be announced on July 3.

Her ability to play on either flank gives Gustavsson an option that the Matildas simply didn't have in 2019 and is one of the prime examples of the depth that has been created during his tenure.

All of this may well culminate back at Stadium Australia. While the pressure of being World Cup hosts is something Grant and her Matildas teammates have discussed internally, even the best dress rehearsals can't replicate the real thing; a fact Grant acknowledges.

"I think that's something you can never be fully prepared for to have 80,000 people at a game."

But Grant is approaching the moment with excitement and is more ready for the challenge than she's ever been.