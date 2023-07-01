India vs Lebanon Live semifinal at SAFF Championship 2023

Barely two weeks after they played each other at the Intercontinental Cup final, India and Lebanon meet again at the Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru, this time for a place in the final of the SAFF Championship.

India finished second in the group, behind Kuwait, although both teams finished on seven points. Kuwait took the first place based on higher goals scored in the three matches. Meanwhile, Lebanon topped their group having won all three matches. Bangladesh finished second and made it to the semifinal.

India will miss their head coach Igor Stimac on the sidelines as he faces two-match ban for 'abusing' match officials during India's last group match against Kuwait, which ended 1-1. This was the second time he was shown the red, the earlier one coming against Pakistan after he argued with Pakistan players on the pitch.

India do start as slight favourites considering they are on a 13-game unbeaten run at home and have recently beaten Lebanon in the Intercontinental Cup final. But quality-wise, Lebanon do match with their Indian counterparts and they will look to avenge their previous defeat.

"Lebanon is a tough side. We have already played them twice. I'm pretty sure they have the same feeling about us and trying to stay calm. We did our best to recuperate after so many games in such short time," skipper Sunil Chhetri said in the pre-match press conferenace.

Mahesh Gawli, India's assistant coach also echoed similar thoughts about India's opponents. "Lebanon is a good side and we are prepared for the fight. The boys are motivated, the boys are committed, focused and will continue to show the same metal which we showed in the previous matches," he said.

Win today's match and India will face either Kuwait or Bangladesh in the final. Winning the championship is important for India because it will improve their rankings and will make a huge difference to the complexion of the World Cup qualifiers draw to be held later this month.

