Boro sign Silvera, Glover in double Aussie swoop

The Central Coast Mariners' conveyor belt of Europe-bound talent has shown no signs of slowing down, with winger Sammy Silvera sealing a move to English Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

Boro have also snapped up goalkeeper Tom Glover on a three-year deal after the 25-year-old left Melbourne City at the end of last season.

Silvera has signed a four-year contract, netting the Central Coast a handsome payday in the process.

The 22-year-old's move has surpassed the Mariners' selling record, set in 2012 when Rostyn Griffiths moved to Guangzhou in China for $1.2 million.

Silvera follows Kye Rowles (Hearts), Garang Kuol (Newcastle United) and Nectar Triantis (Sunderland) in leaving Gosford for the UK over the past 12 months.

Silvera celebrates a goal for the Mariners during the 2023 A-League Men's Grand Final. Photo by Izhar Khan/Getty Images

Middlesbrough, who are coached by former Manchester United and England star Michael Carrick, already have Socceroos midfielder Riley McGree on their books.

They narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season, with Carrick winning plaudits for his side's relentless attacking style.

With Mark Schwarzer and Mark Viduka among their previous Australian recruits, Boro could prove a shrewd stepping stone for the duo as they seek to win their first senior caps.

Glover was included in last month's Socceroos squad, while Silvera has been name-checked by Australia boss Graham Arnold over recent months.

Silvera contributed six assists and five goals for the Mariners last season, including one in their 6-1 grand-final thrashing of Melbourne City, as Central Coast won the A-League Men championship.

"It's a remarkable turnaround for a player that 12 months ago was on the bench at the Newcastle Jets," Mariners boss Nick Montgomery said of Silvera's move.

"He's now won a championship and it's a testament to Sammy and what we do at the club.

"It's yet another example of turning around the career of a young man with huge potential by bringing him to the Mariners.

"We look forward to watching him progress in one of the biggest leagues in the world at a club fighting for promotion to the Premier League."