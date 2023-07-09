The summer transfer window is now open in Europe, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG and Napoli vie to sign Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha

Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli are both interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and have been in negotiations with him, according to the Guardian.

Both clubs have held talks with the 30-year-old's representatives over the potential of signing him on a free transfer in recent days, per the report, and Zaha plans to reject a £30m-per-season offer from Saudi Arabia.

Zaha's contract at Selhurst Park expired in June, but despite having a four-year offer worth £10 million-per-season to continue with the Eagles, he is currently weighing up his options amid the emergence of interest from multiple countries.

The Serie A champions in Naples and Ligue 1 winners in Paris are believed to be the two latest clubs to join the race for his signature, while he has already received proposals from Lazio, Fenerbahce, and Al Nassr.

Zaha contributed to nine goals in 27 Premier League matches last season, and will make the decision regarding his next club after returning from his honeymoon next week.

If Wilfried Zaha opts to leave Crystal Palace, he has plenty of options. Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- There are no plans from Chelsea to move on centre-back Levi Colwill this summer, says Fabrizio Romano. The 20-year-old, who helped England win the U-21 European Championships in a 1-0 win over Spain on Saturday, has recently been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, but it is reported that the club will soon begin talks amid plans to make him a key part of the club's future. Colwill featured 17 times in the Premier League last season while on loan at Brighton.

- Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is Newcastle's priority option in their search for a left-back, reports Football Insider. It is believed that the Magpies are at the front of the queue for the 26-year-old, whose future is reported to be uncertain at the Emirates Stadium after losing his starting place to Oleksandr Zinchenko. Newcastle were previously interested in Fulham and U.S. men's national team star Antonee Robinson.

- AC Milan remain interested in Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, according to Calciomercato. The Serie A side are keen to strengthen their forward line this summer, with recent reports suggesting that they are close to completing a move for the USMNT's Christian Pulisic, and it looks as though they are also keen to add Chukwueze, a Nigeria international, to their squad also. It is reported that Villarreal turned down the first offer of €25 million for the 24-year-old.

- Internazionale are considering a move for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Yann Sommer, writes Fabrizio Romano. Amid interest in their current number one Andre Onana from Manchester United, the Nerazurri have prepared a €6 million offer for Sommer, 33, who arrived at the Allianz Arena in January as a cover option for Manuel Neuer.

- West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca could be in line for a return to the Serie A, reports Rudy Galetti. The 24-year-old scored three goals in 16 Premier League appearances after arriving at the London Stadium last season, but now could be moved on amid interest from Italy from Roma, who are looking at a potential loan deal that would include a mandatory option to make the move become permanent.