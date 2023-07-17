The USWNT starts its quest for a third Women's World Cup trophy in a row as the 2023 tournament gets underway in Australia and New Zealand this week.

Stalwarts like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe return, but the team has a new coach in Vlatko Andonovski, a relatively inexperienced roster and injuries to key players like Mallory Swanson and Becky Sauerbrunn. That means it's the most unpredictable tournament the team has faced in years -- and Andonovski faces some tough decisions about who will start.

Think you have what it takes to lead the USWNT to glory? Pick your best starting lineup, then see how it stacks up. Game on!

