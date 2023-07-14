Diego Valeri signed a one-day contract with the Portland Timbers on Friday to retire as a member of the franchise.

Valeri, who spent nine seasons in Portland (2013-21), will be honored during pregame and halftime ceremonies of Saturday's match against Columbus Crew.

The Argentine midfielder will be inducted into the Timbers Ring of Honor, joining Clive Charles, John Bain, Jimmy Conway, Mick Hoban and Timber Jim.

"When I first came to Portland, the most important thing to me was to honor the club's history and bring the highest prestige to the Timbers," Valeri said. "Today, returning to retire a Portland Timber, I feel fulfilled about my journey and adventure with the club and am so thankful for the love the city gave to me."

Valeri, 37, in the Timbers' all-time leader in regular-season goals scored (86), assists (91) and points (263). He was named the MLS Newcomer of the Year in 2013, MLS Cup MVP in 2015 and Landon Donovan MLS MVP in 2017.

"It is only fitting that Diego Valeri will officially retire a Portland Timber," owner Merritt Paulson said.

"He gave so much to our club and we can never give back what he has given us. It will be amazing for fans to have the opportunity to recognize Diego publicly Saturday when we induct him into the Ring of Honor."