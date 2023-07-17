MLS Power Rankings: Revs rise to put league on high alert

Ian Harkes' brace against D.C. United helped deliver an emphatic win for the New England Revolution. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

All hail our new overlord, the Leagues Cup. The first annual tournament between MLS and Liga MX clubs is here, forcing a monthlong break from the MLS regular season. But before we get to the new competition and the brand new, certainly not well-worn, debates about whether MLS has really made up ground on Liga MX, what it says about American soccer culture, crowd splits and, at its core, whether it's a worthwhile tournament at all, we just had a packed week of MLS play.

Who shone brightly? Who is thankful to get a break and regroup a month from now? Let's rank the teams as the regular season takes a pause:

Previous ranking: 1

The Garys weren't scintillating against RBNY, but a win is a win and the way they dismantled Nashville was a statement. When the attack is flowing, there is no doubt who the best team in the league is.

Previous ranking: 4

A small skid had us questioning whether the Union's revival was fool's gold, but the way they dismissed Nashville and NYCFC last week has us back on the Philly bandwagon. This team still has a little bit more to go, but they are a bona fide contender.

Previous ranking: 3

If nothing else, the Crew will deliver entertainment. The way Lucas Zelarayan led a fight back from 2-0 down to get level in Portland was thrilling, but that didn't mean much to Columbus when they conceded a late winner. It sure satiated the neutrals, though.

Previous ranking: 2

If last week was a test for NSC, they failed. Philly and Cincy is a brutal pair of opponents for a team in a single week, but Nashville got its chance against two of the best in the East and, to quote "A Knight's Tale's" Count Adhemar, "You have been weighed, you have been measured and you have been found wanting." Hopefully, the team comes back after the Leagues Cup looking like protagonist William Thatcher.

Previous ranking: 7

The Revs had Atlanta beaten inside of 10 minutes, then Ian Harkes put D.C. to the sword. Nobody expects Harkes to score two goals a game, but if he's going to be a constant threat making runs from deep, this New England team just got a whole lot scarier.

Previous ranking: 6

Getting blown out by LAFC was rough, but they had the perfect medicine waiting for them -- a match against Miami. It was exactly as well as you'd expect.

Previous ranking: 5

When you watch the Sounders, you spend a lot of time thinking "damn, this team is good." The start of their match against Dallas was one of those times. The problem is they got only one goal to show for it and they slumped to the end for a draw. This came after a loss to San Jose, so it was a rough week and highlighted why this team desperately needs to get healthy. Two-match weeks are so tough on them right now.

Previous ranking: 9

The Black and Gold looked spectacular in blowing out St. Louis, but they were completely on the back foot against Minnesota. They were lucky to walk away with a draw, but there's still work to do for this club to get back to where it was early in the campaign.

Previous ranking: 8

A pair of competitive losses to New England and Orlando isn't something to push the panic button over, but it was readily apparent how thin this Five Stripes team has become last week. The combination of injuries, international duty and outgoing transfers really added up. Some of that will be rectified with time, but Atlanta needs to add talent too.

Previous ranking: 10

The cozy confines of BC Place paid dividends as the Caps took six points from Austin and the Galaxy. When the front line delivers, Vancouver is dangerous, especially at home.

Previous ranking: 12

It's Duncan McGuire's world and we're just living in it. Atlanta is living in it with remorse, after McGuire led the Lions to a win over their rivals.

Previous ranking: 15

No team in the West has been better than the Quakes at home, which Seattle learned the hard way as Miguel Trauco rocketed San Jose to victory.

OMG they really pulled this off. 😱



Miguel Trauco connects with the Cristian Espinoza corner kick from a full volley at the top of the box. #Quakes74 pic.twitter.com/9U1HHQpmXt — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 13, 2023

Previous ranking: 16

Diego Luna is the real deal, y'all. The teenager made a big impact off the bench in RSL's comeback draw against Sporting, then was the leading man as they picked apart RBNY. It's one thing to score goals and it's another to be a constant creative force, but Luna is both and he puts in the work defensively. He does it all.

Previous ranking: 14

The Loons dismissed Houston with ease as Teemu Pukki got on the board and should have beaten LAFC, but the soccer gods weren't on their side. Emanuel Reynoso is finally getting back up to full speed and that should terrify the rest of MLS.

Previous ranking: 11

One hundred and 80 minutes and no goals. It wasn't a banner week for the Dynamo, although they did at least take a point out of Colorado. They needed that after Minnesota obliterated them.

Previous ranking: 17

For the first time, Bernard Kamungo scored a goal that wasn't a match winner. Instead, this one merely earned Dallas a 1-1 draw in Seattle.

Previous ranking: 13

There's a lot to like about this Sporting team, when fit. The signings of Alan Pulido, Gadi Kinda, Remi Walter and Willy Agada have all delivered when on the pitch. You know what those players all have in common, though? They're not center backs. SKC haven't been able to find center backs for going on a decade and it continues to kill them. The center of defense was at fault in blowing a 2-0 lead in a draw with RSL and again in their loss to Austin, continuing a yearslong theme.

Previous ranking: 19

The Timbers went from one of the dullest matches in a scoreless draw to one of the most fun contests as they went up 2-0 on Columbus, let it tie the score and then got a late winner. Both games probably say more about the opponents, but Portland sure got the full range of soccer.

Previous ranking: 18

D.C. got to play a Revs team that was coming off a midweek match and instead of unleashing fresh legs on its opponent to take full points, it was United's former player Ian Harkes who led the way in a rout for New England. Ouch.

Previous ranking: 20

The Red Bulls were a little unlucky not to take a point from Cincinnati, but they were never in the match in Salt Lake. Thank the generous playoff format or RBNY would have their eyes fully set on next season by now.

Previous ranking: 21

The Galaxy have mostly played well for a month now, but they were awful for 25 minutes against the Whitecaps and that's why they lost 4-2.

Previous ranking: 24

The Fire have been as good as anyone in identifying and developing young players lately. Georgios Koutsias is the latest, and while he was everywhere in Chicago's thrashing of Montreal, Kacper Przybylko made the difference against Toronto, coming off the bench and scoring the 90th-minute winner.

Previous ranking: 25

They lost 2-1 in Vancouver then won 2-1 over SKC. That's a 3-3 week. Call it even, and a step forward for this team after how much of this season has gone.

Previous ranking: 22

The problem for the Rapids is they draw way too many matches and are taking one point when they should be taking three. The problem for those of us who watch the Rapids is how many of them are dull 0-0 affairs, as was the case with their draws against Portland and Houston.

Previous ranking: 23

The Pigeons' eight-match unbeaten streak is over after getting toppled in Philly, but they still have only one win since May 31.

Previous ranking: 27

CFM got a pair of teams that have been mired with them toward the bottom of the league this season in Chicago and Charlotte. The Fire wrecked them, but they comfortably rolled past CLT. So they are still not very good, but they could be worse.

Previous ranking: 26

Siri, show me a very expensive lost season. Getting beat at the end by Chicago just adds to the pain.

Previous ranking: 28

Brecht Dejaegere is pulling up to Charlotte and it cannot come soon enough. The midfield needs help, as we saw in their loss to Montreal, and Dejaegere will be a welcome addition.

Previous ranking: 29

When it rains, it pours. Literally. Inter went from getting smacked by St. Louis to Lionel Messi's unveiling being sidetracked by torrential thunderstorms.