Women's Super League (WSL) champions Chelsea will begin their title defence against Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend of the 2023-24 season on Oct. 1.

Emma Hayes' team are looking to clinch a fifth WSL title in a row after securing a league and cup double last season.

Manchester United, who finished in second placed and two points behind Hayes' side last term, travel to Aston Villa in the first match of their campaign.

England star Alessia Russo will likely make her Arsenal debut at the Emirates Stadium against Liverpool for their season opener while Manchester City play West Ham United.

Newly promoted Bristol City face Leicester City in their first WSL match since the team's relegation in 2021.

As a result of the Women's World Cup final not taking place until Aug. 20, the 2023-24 WSL season will start two weeks later than usual.

United and Arsenal face off in the second round of fixtures on Oct. 8, while fellow title hopefuls City kick-off against Chelsea an hour later.

Last season's top two, Chelsea and United, first meet in west London on Jan. 21 with the reverse fixture taking place on the last day of the season on May 18.