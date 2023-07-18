Marcus Rashford has signed a new contract at Manchester United, the club announced on Tuesday.

The England international has agreed a new five-year deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2028. He has 359 appearances for the club since making his debut as a teenager in 2016.

Rashford follows Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot in committing his long-term future to United. His new contract will take him beyond his 30th birthday.

"I joined Manchester United as a 7-year-old boy with a dream," Rashford told the club's website. "That same passion, pride and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt.

"I've already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead.

"As a United fan all my life, I know the responsibility that comes with representing this badge and feel the highs and lows as much as anyone.

"I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn't be more excited for the future under this manager."

The 25-year-old is coming off the best season of his career after scoring 30 goals in all competitions, including 17 in the Premier League. He also scored three goals for England at the World Cup in Qatar.

United, managed by Erik ten Hag, remain keen to sign another striker during the transfer window and hold an interest in Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani.